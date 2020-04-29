Breaking News

Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds welcome baby boy

29 April 2020, 10:11 | Updated: 29 April 2020, 10:36

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have welcomed a baby boy
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have welcomed a baby boy. Picture: PA
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds welcomed their first child together this morning.

Boris Johnson, 55, and girlfriend Carrie Symonds, 32, said they are "thrilled" to have welcomed a baby boy.

Carrie gave birth this morning in a London hospital, with a spokesperson saying both mother and baby are doing well.

Boris and Carrie have welcomed a baby boy
Boris and Carrie have welcomed a baby boy. Picture: PA

A statement released by the couple's representatives said: "The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning.

"Both mother and baby are doing very well.

"The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."

Boris and Carrie, who are thought to have got together in 2018, announced their engagement and baby news in a joint statement back in February.

Boris and Carrie announced their baby and engagement news in a joint statement
Boris and Carrie announced their baby and engagement news in a joint statement. Picture: PA

The couple said: "The prime minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer."

Carrie also told her Instagram followers: "I wouldn't normally post this kind of thing on here but I wanted my friends to find out from me...

"Many of you already know but for my friends that still don't, we got engaged at the end of last year... and we've got a baby hatching early summer."

