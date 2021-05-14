When is Boris Johnson's coronavirus press conference today and what will he say?

What time is the press conference tonight? Picture: PA

Boris Johnson speech today: what time will the Prime Minister speak from Downing Street?

Later today (Friday May 14), Boris Johnson will deliver a press conference from Downing Street.

Read more: Covid scientist says UK could be 'completely back to normal' by the end of the year

The Prime Minister will reportedly been joined by Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty to address the nation days before England enters the third stage of lockdown-easing.

There has been uncertainty over whether the final stage of lockdown would go ahead as planned in June, due to concern about the Indian variant of coronavirus in the country.

Here's what we know about what he might say.

Boris Johnson will address the nation tonight. Picture: PA

What time is the press conference tonight?

The press conference will take place at 5pm this evening.

Read more: Finland and Malta among the new countries that 'could be added to the green list'

What will Boris Johnson say tonight?

According to reports, Mr Johnson will discuss the new variant, and update the public on what the government is doing to control it.

Increased testing could be one method the government will use to control the variant, and vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said today that the government is considering speeding up vaccinations in areas with the variant - which could also be a point of discussion by the Prime Minister.

Speaking yesterday, Mr Johnson said that he did not expect there to be delays to the lockdown-lifting on Monday.

There have been some concerns that the fourth and final stage of lockdon-easing on June 21 could be pushed back.

When announcing his roadmap earlier this year, the Prime Minister said that each stage going ahead on the planned dates would depend on the following four tests bing met:

The vaccine deployment continuing successfully There is evidence that the vaccine is effective in reducing deaths There isn't a surge in hospitalisation Assessment of risks are not fundamentally changed by new variants of Covid that cause concern

NOW READ:

Can I travel to Portugal from Monday 17 May? Latest Foreign Office advice on the green listed country