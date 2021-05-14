Can I travel to Portugal from Monday 17 May? Latest Foreign Office advice on the green listed country

What is the latest news on travel to Portugal? Picture: PA/Getty

Portugal travel news: what is the latest news for people in England hoping to travel to Portugal from Monday?

Portugal is one of the countries on England's 'green list' of countries that people can visit without having to quarantine on their return from Monday.

However, there has been some uncertainty about whether travel would be allowed, following the news that Portuguese government declared a "state of calamity".

It later emerged that that this declaration was in response to domestic issues with coronavirus that could involve mandatory mask-wearing in certain settings.

Travel to Portugal will be allowed from Monday. Picture: PA

Will travel be allowed to Portugal on Monday?

Portugal has confirmed that people from the UK with negative Covid tests will be able to visit the country from Monday.

The country's minister of foreign affairs has confirmed that anyone arriving from May 17 must have had a negative PCR Covid test within the previous 72 hours.

As reported by Sky News, Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: "It's green for go from Monday.

"Overseas travel will restart as scheduled in the Prime Minister's road map and well done to Portugal for making it happen.

"Travel can be done safely and responsibly. We now need to see a wider green list from the start of June."

What are the rules for travel to Portugal from England?

Currently, all non-essential travel abroad is illegal, but the "stay in the UK" message will be lifted on Monday May 17. From that date, people will be allowed to travel to green listed countries, including Portugal, without having to quarantine on their return.

What other countries are on the green list?

The full green list is as follows:

Portugal Australia New Zealand Singapore Brunei Iceland Faroe Islands Gibraltar Falkland Islands South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Saint Helena Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Israel

Some of the countries on the list are not allowing visitors from abroad, so it is advised to check on a country's restrictions before planning a holiday.

