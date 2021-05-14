Can I travel to Portugal from Monday 17 May? Latest Foreign Office advice on the green listed country

14 May 2021, 14:20

What is the latest news on travel to Portugal?
Portugal is one of the countries on England's 'green list' of countries that people can visit without having to quarantine on their return from Monday.

Read more: Full list of 12 countries on travel 'green list' - including Portugal and Gibraltar

However, there has been some uncertainty about whether travel would be allowed, following the news that Portuguese government declared a "state of calamity".

It later emerged that that this declaration was in response to domestic issues with coronavirus that could involve mandatory mask-wearing in certain settings.

Will travel be allowed to Portugal on Monday?

Portugal has confirmed that people from the UK with negative Covid tests will be able to visit the country from Monday.

The country's minister of foreign affairs has confirmed that anyone arriving from May 17 must have had a negative PCR Covid test within the previous 72 hours.

As reported by Sky News, Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: "It's green for go from Monday.

Read more: What does the 'amber list' mean and what countries are on it?

"Overseas travel will restart as scheduled in the Prime Minister's road map and well done to Portugal for making it happen.

"Travel can be done safely and responsibly. We now need to see a wider green list from the start of June."

What are the rules for travel to Portugal from England?

Currently, all non-essential travel abroad is illegal, but the "stay in the UK" message will be lifted on Monday May 17. From that date, people will be allowed to travel to green listed countries, including Portugal, without having to quarantine on their return.

What other countries are on the green list?

The full green list is as follows:

  1. Portugal
  2. Australia
  3. New Zealand
  4. Singapore
  5. Brunei
  6. Iceland
  7. Faroe Islands
  8. Gibraltar
  9. Falkland Islands
  10. South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
  11. Saint Helena Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
  12. Israel

Some of the countries on the list are not allowing visitors from abroad, so it is advised to check on a country's restrictions before planning a holiday.

When is the next green list review?

