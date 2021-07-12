What time is Boris Johnson's update today and what will he say?

What time will Boris Johnson speak today? Picture: Alamy/Getty

Later today (Monday July 12), Boris Johnson will deliver a news conference from Downing Street.

The Prime Minister is expected to confirm that next Monday's 'Freedom Day' will go ahead, meaning that lockdown restrictions will be lifted as planned.

The decision was confirmed by Sajid Javid in the House of Commons prior to Mr Johnson's announcement.

Here's your need-to-know on when Boris Johnson will speak.

Boris Johnson is expected to confirm the July 19 date will go ahead. Picture: Getty

When is Boris Johnson's announcement today?

Boris Johnson's announcement is due to take place at around 5pm on Monday July 12.

What will Boris Johnson say?

Mr Johnson is expected to announce that 'Freedom Day' will go ahead as planned in England on July 19.

This means that lockdown restrictions will be lifted, meaning the return of large events, nightclubs, and an end to mandatory social distancing and face masks.

Speaking yesterday, Boris Johnson said: “We are tantalisingly close to the final milestone in our roadmap out of lockdown, but the plan to restore our freedoms must come with a warning.

"Cases will rise as we unlock, so as we confirm our plans today, our message will be clear. Caution is absolutely vital, and we must all take responsibility so we don’t undo our progress, ensuring we continue to protect our NHS."

July 19 will see the return of large events. Picture: Getty

What will the rules be on 'Freedom Day'?

Stage four of lockdown-easing effectively marks the end of lockdown in England, as it will see all rules on social contact lifted.

From that date, people will be advised to exercise their own judgement on things like social distancing and masks.

Weddings, christenings, nightclubs and large events will be able to resume with no restrictions, and pubs will be able to operate bar service again.

