Clap for Carers to return this Thursday with new name 'Clap for Heroes'

Clap for Heroes will start this Thursday. Picture: Getty

The 'Clap for Carers' event will return this week with a new name...

Brits are being encouraged to stand on their doorstep and applaud everyone who has shown resilience during the pandemic.

The 'Clap for Carers' initiative introduced during the first lockdown saw the nation applaud NHS and care staff for their work, and the new 'Clap for Heroes' will be for ordinary people who have 'endured' the pandemic.

While continuing to celebrate the work of NHS staff, it will also applaud delivery drivers, postal workers, volunteers, people in the arts and hospitality industries, the emergency services, teachers, scientists and more.

Its founder Annemarie Plas has said that it will return on Thursday, and will honour: "Carers, teachers, homeschooling parents, those who shield and ALL who is pushing through this difficult time!"

Clap for Carers celebrated NHS staff last year. Picture: PA

We are bringing back the 8pm applause, in our 3rd lockdown I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us. Carers teacher, homeschooling parents, those who shield and ALL who is pushing through this difficult time! Please join & share!#clapforheroes pic.twitter.com/Tl27BlzqlH — Annemarie (@AnnemariePlas) January 6, 2021

Annemarie said: “When we first started clapping for our incredible NHS staff, care workers and key workers last March, none of us had any expectation that we would be in an even worse situation nine months later.

“Last year the weekly applause united communities and had us talking to our neighbours whilst we acknowledged the immense sacrifices our carers were making. They were and still are heroes, but this time round we also want to recognise all the other heroes that keep the country going and have endured such challenging times.

“This Thursday at 8pm we want the whole country to unite again to remember and celebrate all of these heroes, including those most dear to us. Bring out those pots and pans, get the kids involved - they’ve been heroes too after all!"

Boris Johnson with Annemarie last July. Picture: PA

During the Clap for Carers initiative, people would stand on their doorstep to applaud and bang saucepans each Thursday night, and it saw members of the Royal Family and Boris Johnson get involved.

The weekly applause was stopped after 10 weeks after claims that it had got too political, and Annemarie told PA at the time: "Without getting too political, I share some of the opinions that some people have about it becoming politicised.

"I think the narrative is starting to change and I don't want the clap to be negative."

The Royal Family took part last year. Picture: Getty

Speaking about its return as 'Clap for Heroes', Annemarie said, according to The Sun: "I fully acknowledge that things are now worse than ever and some people might not feel an applause is appropriate, but I also know how much it meant to millions of people last time, not just to our carers but to our neighbours and communities.

"We all need to stay connected and be there for each other and we all deserve a round of applause for what we have gone through and can expect from the coming months."

