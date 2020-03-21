Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers concerns fans after revealing he’s ‘very sick’ with Coronavirus symptoms

Poorly Matt Evers is at home in quarantine. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

Dancing on Ice pro dancer Matt Evers is in self-isolation after showing symptoms of the Coronavirus.

The American skater has been staying inside for the past five days after feeling 'really sick' with flu-like symptoms.

He is yet to be tested for Covid-19 but fears he may have contracted it up from a Sport Relief colleague.

Matt, 44, told The Sun Online: "I've been very sick for the past 5 days. I've been having flu symptoms and been really spaced out.

"I've been down, thinking what am I? Who am I?"

He also expressed fears for his family overseas.

"I can't get home to my family in the States too", he added. "I have elderly parents so I've been feeling pretty helpless."

Sharing a picture of him deep in thought and staring out of a window with fans on Instagram he urged followers to "Stop, breathe, give thanks to our medical workers and have faith."

Matt and H formed a great partnership on Dancing on Ice. Picture: Getty

Fans were quick to wish Matt better, writing: "Hope you're feeling better really soon, sending hugs."

Another added: "It's so scary Matt x keep safe sweetheart xxx"

Matt seemed more positive in his Instagram story as he sang along to Dancing Queen, but changing the lyrics to "Young and sweet, stuck in quarantine".

He was also seen on a video link up with a friend.

The smiling happy Matt we're used to seeing. Picture: Getty

Earlier this year Matt made history by forging the first same-sex couple on Dancing on Ice with Steps star Ian 'H' Watkins.

However, he admitted he's been feeling low since the show ended.

"After Dancing on Ice it's a massive comedown.

"You're used to working out daily, getting calls from producers three times a day, but all this has stopped. I can't work out because I have been too sick."

Matt and former Dancing on Ice partner Candice Brown. Picture: Getty

He added that H and former skate partner Candice Brown had been helping him through this difficult time.

"I'm focusing on getting better. I'm so lucky I've been leaning on H for support, and Candice who have been amazing."

Good to hear! Get well soon Matt.