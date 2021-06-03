Breaking News

Portugal 'removed' from England's travel green list

3 June 2021, 14:54 | Updated: 3 June 2021, 15:03

Portugal is set to be taken off the green list
Portugal is set to be taken off the green list. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Portugal has been removed from the Government's green list following a rise in Covid-19 cases in the holiday hotspot.

Portugal will be removed from the green travel list, causing disappointment for thousands of holidaymakers.

This is according to several reports, including BBC News, who say Portugal will be moved to the amber list from Tuesday next week.

Political correspondent Nick Eardley said: "It’s understood Portugal is being removed from the green list and will be added to the amber list from Tuesday.

"It follows a meeting this morning between the UK and devolved governments and advice from the joint biosecurity centre. Sources tell me this decision will be announced later."

The change in travel lists is due to cause mayhem for holidaymakers
The change in travel lists is due to cause mayhem for holidaymakers. Picture: Getty

The move from the green list to the amber list means people travelling to and from Portugal will now have to self-isolate for ten days on their return to the UK.

This time in quarantine will not have to take place in a hotel, however, and can be done at home.

Only people returning from countries on the red list are required to self-isolate in government-mandated hotels for ten days, a stay which will set you back £1,750.

Portugal is expected to be moved from the green list to the amber list
Portugal is expected to be moved from the green list to the amber list. Picture: Getty

The change to the travel list will reportedly not come into place until June 8, meaning there is time for people currently on holiday to return to the UK and avoid any isolating.

This decision is believed to be being announced later today after Portugal saw an increase in Covid-19 cases across the country.

People returning to the UK from Portugal from June 8 will be required to self-isolate
People returning to the UK from Portugal from June 8 will be required to self-isolate. Picture: Getty

In yet another blow to holidaymakers, it is believed no other countries will be added to the green list this afternoon.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be marked with a long Bank Holiday weekend of celebrations

When is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, what are the celebration plans and when is the extra bank holiday?

Royals

Lewis Hamilton backs Naomi Osaka over mental health difficulties for young athletes after tennis star backs out of French Open

UK & World

COVID-19: Rail passenger numbers fall to lowest level since time of steam trains in 1872

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Heart online team share their favourite new releases this month

June Lust List: Family events, garden must-haves and delicious food and drinks perfect for sharing

Lifestyle

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel was thrown into chaos

Celeb contestants from Michael McIntyre's The Wheel in isolation after Covid scare

TV & Movies

How to get 54 days off work next year (stock images)

How to get 54 days off work with 22 days of annual leave next year

Lifestyle

Who will be on Love Island 2021?

Love Island rumoured line-up 2021: all the contestants rumoured for the new series

TV & Movies

Jade Goody's son Bobby surprised with touching gift from Jeff Brazier

Jade Goody's son Bobby surprised with touching gift from Jeff Brazier on his 18th birthday

Celebrities

Emmerdale fans are worried Eric is leaving Emmerdale

Does Eric Pollard die in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies