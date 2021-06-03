Breaking News

Portugal 'removed' from England's travel green list

Portugal is set to be taken off the green list. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Portugal has been removed from the Government's green list following a rise in Covid-19 cases in the holiday hotspot.

Portugal will be removed from the green travel list, causing disappointment for thousands of holidaymakers.

This is according to several reports, including BBC News, who say Portugal will be moved to the amber list from Tuesday next week.

Political correspondent Nick Eardley said: "It’s understood Portugal is being removed from the green list and will be added to the amber list from Tuesday.

"It follows a meeting this morning between the UK and devolved governments and advice from the joint biosecurity centre. Sources tell me this decision will be announced later."

The change in travel lists is due to cause mayhem for holidaymakers. Picture: Getty

The move from the green list to the amber list means people travelling to and from Portugal will now have to self-isolate for ten days on their return to the UK.

This time in quarantine will not have to take place in a hotel, however, and can be done at home.

Only people returning from countries on the red list are required to self-isolate in government-mandated hotels for ten days, a stay which will set you back £1,750.

Portugal is expected to be moved from the green list to the amber list. Picture: Getty

The change to the travel list will reportedly not come into place until June 8, meaning there is time for people currently on holiday to return to the UK and avoid any isolating.

This decision is believed to be being announced later today after Portugal saw an increase in Covid-19 cases across the country.

People returning to the UK from Portugal from June 8 will be required to self-isolate. Picture: Getty

In yet another blow to holidaymakers, it is believed no other countries will be added to the green list this afternoon.