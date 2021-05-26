Full list of festivals and live music events returning to the UK this summer as Covid restrictions ease

Check out all the festivals taking place across the UK in 2021. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

Tramlines, Latitude and TRNSMT are all returning to the UK in 2021.

With restrictions finally starting to ease across the UK, it looks like things could look one step closer to ‘normal’ by the end of summer.

And while the pandemic has meant large events have been put on hold for a year, now hundreds of gigs will be returning.

So, we've rounded up the biggest and best music shows and festivals which have confirmed line-ups for 2021.

Tramlines

July 23-25, 2021

Tramlines festival is back in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Tramlines is Sheffield’s biggest music festival and has some huge headliners this year - including The Streets, Royal Blood, The Kooks and Dizzee Rascal.

The main stage is in Hillsborough Park, while many 2020 ticket holders carried over into 2021.

Tickets: From £45 from tramlines.org.uk

Film and Food Fest

From June 17

There are 15 city parks around the country hosting the Film and Food Fest this year including London, Newcastle, Swansea and Wolverhampton.

Not only do visitors get to listen to music, but there will also be open-air cinemas, comedy and street food.

Tickets: From www.filmandfoodfest.com

Latitude

July 22-25, 2021

Latitude takes place in Henham Park in Suffolk. Picture: PA Images

As well as music, Latitude also boasts comedy, dance, poetry and theatre shows.

It is taking place in Henham Park, Suffolk, with artists such as Lewis Capaldi, Bastille and Snow.

Tickets: From £226.80 from latitudefestival.com

Broadway on the Beach

Based in the entire Myrtle Beach area in Bournemouth, visitors will be treated to theatre hits from Broadway and West End stars.

Tickets: From broadwayatthebeach.com

Kaleidoscope

July 24, 2021

Kaleidoscope is set within the grounds of Alexandra Palace and offers beautiful views of London.

The line up includes Groove Armada, The Coral, Norman Jay MBE, Matt Jam Lamont and Irvine Welsh.

Tickets: From £44.95 from kaleidoscope-festival.com

Victorious

August 27-29, 2021

Victorious Festival takes place at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture: PA Images

There’s something for everyone at this Portsmouth-based festival.

This year, performers include Madness, The Streets, Royal Blood, The Kooks, Richard Ashcroft and Supergrass

Tickets: From £30 from victoriousfestival.co.uk

Mighty Hoopla

September 4, 2021

This LGBTQ-friendly festival takes place in Brockwell Park in London and boasts a line up of Cheryl, Becky Hill, En Vogue, Eve, Gabrielle and Atomic Kitten.

Tickets: From mightyhoopla.com

The Leeds Castle Concert

July 10, 2021

This open-air classical concert is set in Maidstone Kent and features special performers and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

It is conducted by John Rigby and also features a Spitfire flyover and fireworks in the finale.

Tickets: From £49 from www.leedscastleconcert.co.uk

TRNSMT

September 10-12, 2021

TRNSMT takes place in Glasgow. Picture: PA Images

Set in Glasgow, this festival boasts a line up of Courteeners, Liam Gallagher, The Chemical Brother, AJ Tracey and Dermot Kennedy.

Tickets: From £62.50 from trnsmtfest.com

