Full list of festivals and live music events returning to the UK this summer as Covid restrictions ease
26 May 2021, 15:44 | Updated: 26 May 2021, 15:56
Tramlines, Latitude and TRNSMT are all returning to the UK in 2021.
With restrictions finally starting to ease across the UK, it looks like things could look one step closer to ‘normal’ by the end of summer.
And while the pandemic has meant large events have been put on hold for a year, now hundreds of gigs will be returning.
So, we've rounded up the biggest and best music shows and festivals which have confirmed line-ups for 2021.
Tramlines
July 23-25, 2021
Tramlines is Sheffield’s biggest music festival and has some huge headliners this year - including The Streets, Royal Blood, The Kooks and Dizzee Rascal.
The main stage is in Hillsborough Park, while many 2020 ticket holders carried over into 2021.
Tickets: From £45 from tramlines.org.uk
Film and Food Fest
From June 17
There are 15 city parks around the country hosting the Film and Food Fest this year including London, Newcastle, Swansea and Wolverhampton.
Not only do visitors get to listen to music, but there will also be open-air cinemas, comedy and street food.
Tickets: From www.filmandfoodfest.com
Latitude
July 22-25, 2021
As well as music, Latitude also boasts comedy, dance, poetry and theatre shows.
It is taking place in Henham Park, Suffolk, with artists such as Lewis Capaldi, Bastille and Snow.
Tickets: From £226.80 from latitudefestival.com
Broadway on the Beach
Based in the entire Myrtle Beach area in Bournemouth, visitors will be treated to theatre hits from Broadway and West End stars.
Tickets: From broadwayatthebeach.com
Kaleidoscope
July 24, 2021
Kaleidoscope is set within the grounds of Alexandra Palace and offers beautiful views of London.
The line up includes Groove Armada, The Coral, Norman Jay MBE, Matt Jam Lamont and Irvine Welsh.
Tickets: From £44.95 from kaleidoscope-festival.com
Victorious
August 27-29, 2021
There’s something for everyone at this Portsmouth-based festival.
This year, performers include Madness, The Streets, Royal Blood, The Kooks, Richard Ashcroft and Supergrass
Tickets: From £30 from victoriousfestival.co.uk
Mighty Hoopla
September 4, 2021
This LGBTQ-friendly festival takes place in Brockwell Park in London and boasts a line up of Cheryl, Becky Hill, En Vogue, Eve, Gabrielle and Atomic Kitten.
Tickets: From mightyhoopla.com
The Leeds Castle Concert
July 10, 2021
This open-air classical concert is set in Maidstone Kent and features special performers and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
It is conducted by John Rigby and also features a Spitfire flyover and fireworks in the finale.
Tickets: From £49 from www.leedscastleconcert.co.uk
TRNSMT
September 10-12, 2021
Set in Glasgow, this festival boasts a line up of Courteeners, Liam Gallagher, The Chemical Brother, AJ Tracey and Dermot Kennedy.
Tickets: From £62.50 from trnsmtfest.com
