When is the next green list travel announcement?

2 June 2021, 16:04

The next green list announcement will reportedly take place this week
The next green list announcement will reportedly take place this week. Picture: PA
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Green list update: when is the next green list travel announcement?

Last month, the government announced that 12 countries would be added to the UK's 'green list' of quarantine-free travel.

Speaking at a press conference from Downing Street on May 7, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that the list would be 'necessarily cautious', adding that "we must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe."

The list came into force on May 17, and will be reviewed every three weeks. At each review, more countries could be added to the list.

Here's what we know about when the announcement might take place.

It is thought that Ibiza could be added to the next green list
It is thought that Ibiza could be added to the next green list. Picture: PA

When is the green list travel announcement?

According to the Independent, the first green list review will take place on June 3.

Any changed brought in by this review will be implemented on the following Thursday, June 10, at 4am.

What countries could be added to the list?

We don't know for sure which countries might be added - but the following have been highlighted as possible contenders:

  • Malta
  • The Balearic Islands of Spain
  • The Greek islands of Kos, Rhodes, Santorini and Zante

Grant Shapps announced the green list last month
Grant Shapps announced the green list last month. Picture: PA

What countries are currently on the green list?

The following are currently on England's green list:

  1. Portugal
  2. Australia
  3. New Zealand
  4. Singapore
  5. Brunei
  6. Iceland
  7. Faroe Islands
  8. Gibraltar
  9. Falkland Islands
  10. South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
  11. Saint Helena Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
  12. Israel

Some of the countries on the list are not allowing visitors from abroad, so it is advised to check on a country's restrictions before planning a holiday.

Covid tests will be required before and after travel for those visiting green list countries.

