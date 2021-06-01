When might Ibiza, Majorca and the Canary Islands be added to the green list?

Ibiza is currently on the amber list (stock image). Picture: Getty

A report has suggested that the Canary and the Balearic Islands in Spain could be added to the green list at the next review.

The rules on foreign travel were updated on Monday May 17, allowing people in Scotland, Wales and England to travel to certain countries for holidays.

Currently, there are only 12 countries on the 'green list', which covers countries that visitors won't need to quarantine on their return from.

The green list review is due to take place in the next week, with a new set of countries possible being added at that time.

Here's your need-to-know on the current - and possible future - rules for Ibiza and the Canary Islands.

Are Ibiza and the Canary Islands on the green list?

Currently, the Balearic and Canary Islands are not on the green list.

However, a report by The Sun has claimed that there's a possibility they could be added as early as June 7 following the first review.

We don't yet know for sure when Ibiza could be added to the green list (stock image). Picture: Getty

PC Agency's Paul Charles said: "The next green list review is due by Thursday 3rd June with implementation from Monday 7th June.

"Several criteria determine a country’s colour but two are key: 14-day infection rate and ability to do regular genomic sequencing, to check for variants."

According to the report, The Balearic Islands are lower than the UK when it comes to the 14-day infection rate, with 35 cases per 100,000 (compared to the 44.9 in the UK).

The Canary Islands are currently at 80.8 per 100,000.

We will not know for sure when these destinations will be added to the green list, and we'll have to wait until the government announcement to find out.





The Canary Islands are currently on the amber list (stock image). Picture: Getty

What list are the Canary and the Balearic Islands on now?

Currently, they are on the 'amber list'.

The government has advised against unnecessary travel to amber list countries, and anyone returning from them will need to isolate for 10 days on their return.

