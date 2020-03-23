The Chase's Paul Sinha says he 'likely' has coronavirus

23 March 2020, 10:23

Paul Sinha has opened up about his coronavirus fears
Paul Sinha has opened up about his coronavirus fears. Picture: PA/Twitter

The Chase's 'The Sinnerman' says that he didn't self-isolate soon enough as he opens up about coronavirus fears.

Paul Sinha has revealed that he thinks he has coronavirus, claiming that he started social distancing 'a few days too late'.

Read more: Loose Women and Lorraine cancelled by ITV amid coronavirus pandemic

The Chase star - known as the 'Sinnerman' - announced the news in a statement to Twitter, saying: "Although I cant be sure and i cant be tested it seems likely i have Coronavirus (sic)," he shared.

"Started social distancing a few days too late. Anyone upsets me; I'll be around to sneeze in your home."

Many of Paul's fans rushed to offer their support, with one writing: "All the best mate, get well soon".

Read more: Ruth Langsford visits her mum through a window on Mother's Day in heartwarming video

Another added: "Get well soon bud. Thinking of you <3 x".

Paul Sinha is known as 'The Sinnerman' on The Chase
Paul Sinha is known as 'The Sinnerman' on The Chase. Picture: ITV

Paul is one of a number of celebrities to have spoken publicly about their coronavirus diagnosis, joining the likes of Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

Tom Hanks updated fans on his condition last night, revealing that he and his wife Rita Wilson - who was also diagnosed - were feeling better.

He wrote: "Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx."

