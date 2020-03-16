Celebrities with Coronavirus: Tom Hanks, Mikel Arteta and Olga Kurylenko test positive for illness

Many celebrities have spoken out about their diagnoses of Covid-19 - here's what Tom Hanks, Olga Kurylenko and more have said about Coronavirus.

Coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic last week, and the confirmed number of cases worldwide is - at the time of writing - around 173,000.

A number of people have spoken out about their experience of the illness, including many celebrities who have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

These include Tom Hanks, Olja Kurylenko and Mikel Arteta - here's what they have said about being diagnosed.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom and his wife Rita were both diagnosed with Covid-19 while on a trip to Australia.

The actor, 63, announced the news on Instagram, writing: "Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

"We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

"Take care of yourselves!

"Hanx!"

Olga Kurylenko

Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko - who starred alongside Daniel Craig in Quantum Of Solace - announced that she had the illness on Instagram, urging her followers to take it seriously.

She wrote: "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal confirmed that their Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the illness and would be going into self-isolation.

Mikel Arteta has tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: PA

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: "Our thoughts are with Mikel, who is disappointed but in good spirits.

"We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows."

Nadine Dorries

Health Secretary Nadine Dorries has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Thanks for so many good wishes. It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now. More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone. — Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧 (@NadineDorries) March 10, 2020

Opening up about her experience on Twitter, she wrote: "It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now. More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone."

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea football player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the illness, and shortly after it was confirmed that the whole team would self-isolate.

Last Friday, he told his followers in a video: "As you may be aware I had the virus for the last couple of days which I have recovered from.

"I am following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week. I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully will be back on the pitch very soon."

