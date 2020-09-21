Are we going into another lockdown?

Is the UK going back into lockdown? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Is Boris Johnson about to announce a second national lockdown as COVID-19 figures surge?

As figures of coronavirus cases and deaths increase, people are fearful the UK may be heading for another lockdown.

The first lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, back in March as Britain saw the first wave of deaths.

With the Prime Minister expected to address the nation on Tuesday, September 22, over new rules and restrictions, should we expect to be put into lockdown again?

Here's everything we know so far:

Boris Johnson is set to address the nation on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Is the UK going into lockdown again?

At the moment, there has been no announcement confirming that the UK is going back into a second lockdown.

However, many are expecting new restrictions to be bought into place by Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he addresses the nation on Tuesday.

It is unclear whether – if new restrictions are announced - they will apply to England or the entire UK.

These restrictions, however, may be a 'circuit break' in order to stop a second lockdown on the nation.

On Friday, the Prime Minister said: "I don't want to go into a second national lockdown at all. That's the last thing anybody wants. I don't want to go into bigger lockdown measures at all. We want to keep schools open."

What new restrictions will come into place?

Matt Hancock appeared on This Morning on Monday morning, where he told presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that if the UK goes into another lockdown, it will be "different" to the first.

England has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases. Picture: PA

While no new 'lockdown' measures have been announced, the Health Secretary said "if we do have to take action, it will be different to last time".

When asked what would be different, he explained: "The main thing we've learnt is that where people catch the disease tends to be in social settings, people coming round to your house, or you going out and socialising essentially."

He continued: "We've seen relatively few cases caught through schools, and people at work – schools have got huge procedures in place to keep schools safe, and the return to school has gone really well."

When is the Prime Minister's speech?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation on Tuesday, September 22.

A time has not yet been confirmed.

