Coronavirus: Which countries and places are still in lockdown?

20 July 2020, 13:03

Countries and cities are still following strict coronavirus lockdown rules
Countries and cities are still following strict coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: PA

Leicester and Melbourne are back under local lockdown because of Covid-19 outbreaks - but what other places and countries are in lockdown again?

Coronavirus has put many of us under strict lockdown rules over the past five months but which countries and places are still in lockdown?

With life across the globe slowly returning to normal, some parts of the world are seeing sudden increases in Covid-19 and have therefore had to return to strict lockdown rules again.

How lockdown rules are changing across the UK - what you can and can't do

So where is still in lockdown? Leicester in the UK, Barcelona and Melbourne are just some of the places still unable to return to normal life. Here’s the full list:

Boris Johnson placed city Leicester under strict lockdown rules again after an increase in cases
Boris Johnson placed city Leicester under strict lockdown rules again after an increase in cases. Picture: PA

Leicester, UK

The city in England has an extended lockdown after cases continued to rise. As of July 24, there will be a slight easing, however, pubs, restaurants and hairdressers will remain closed for now.

Melbourne, Australia

From July 8, Melbourne entered another six week lockdown. They can only leave their homes for food, essentials, work or school, daily exercise and care giving.

Barcelona, Spain

At the moment, Barcelona is just under threat of another lockdown as the city has seen a huge increase in cases.

A warning has been given to the residents that they may have to return to the confinements of their homes within two weeks if the cases don’t decrease.

Coronavirus: Many countries still have a number of Covid-19 protection rules in place
Coronavirus: Many countries still have a number of Covid-19 protection rules in place. Picture: PA

Benidorm, Alicante

Also on high alert, Benidorm are preparing for another potential lockdown as families are testing positive for the virus.

Many beaches in Spain have had local lockdowns due to the mass crowd gatherings during the outbreak.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Quarantine life is only just starting to ease in Buenos Aires. Between July 18 and August 2, the country will start lifting their strict lockdown rules.

Israel

Following a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, Israel have reinforced some of their lockdown measures. This includes the weekend closure of shops, hairdressers and attractions.

Many countries across the world still have slight lockdown measures in place including the continued closure of attractions, mandatory face masks and the suspension of international travel.

