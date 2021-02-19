GMB doctor urges people to be 'hopeful but cautious' if planning holidays

By Polly Foreman

Dr Amir Khan has discussed the likelihood of holidays taking place in Easter and summer 2021.

Good Morning Britain doctor Dr Amir Khan discussed to subject of holidays on this morning's show, issuing a 'hopeful but cautious' warning to viewers.

Read more: Woman 'catches husband cheating' after spotting odd detail in selfie

With the successful vaccine rollout plus drop in coronavirus cases in the country, many people have been wondering whether holidays might be a possibility this year.

Speaking to hosts Alex Beresford and Charlotte Hawkins, Dr Khan said: "It's important to be hopeful as we look at these figures, we are seeing death rates come down, infection rates are coming down, good news with the vaccine.

"Hospital rates of people with coronavirus are still high, still over 20,000, that's comparable to April [2020]. My advice, and people might groan at this, is just be careful about booking a holiday, certainly in Easter and possibly in summer as well.

Dr Khan appeared on GMB today. Picture: ITV

"It may be that restrictions are eased locally for us, but there is always a risk of bringing mutant viruses back, so exercise caution because it's such a pain when you try to get money back.

"Be hopeful, but cautious."

Read more: Pubs in Engand could reopen for takeaway pints in April and 'return to normal by July'

Discussing the vaccine rollout in the UK, host Alex asked him: "Something that made my ears prick up as well is that the vaccination programme is going so well, the over 40s might be vaccinated in the next five weeks?"

It is not yet known when Brits will be able to go on holiday again. Picture: PA

Dr Khan replied: "Yes, so this is being reported, we know how well the vaccine rollout is going in the UK, we might well get the top nine priority groups done by the end of March, which is great news.

"It's looking at who will get vaccinated after the over 50s, there has been speculation, should it be other key workers?

"Experts believe age remains the biggest criteria, so 40-45 -year-olds may be next, so that will be good news for a lot of people."

The UK is currently under lockdown restrictions, and it is not yet known when holidays will be able to take place again.

NOW READ:

Office staff 'to be told to keep working from home' after lockdown has eased