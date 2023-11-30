How to defrost your car fast: Best and quickest hacks

How to defrost your car fast: Best and quickest hacks. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

How to defrost a car quickly using step-by-step guides and popular hacks.

The UK has seen a dramatic drop in temperatures recently as December draws closer, with forecasts expecting the mercury to drop as low as -7.2C in some areas.

While some places will see snow, most areas will experience a widespread frost - which means travelling to work of a cold morning can take a lot longer than usual due to the need to defrost cars.

If you're one of these people who is being forced to defrost their car and car windows of a morning or evening, you're probably looking for the best and quickest tips and hacks to speed up the process.

Here's some information about how to defrost your car quickly, from step-by-step guides to popular hacks.

There are several hacks you can use to speed up defrosting your car. Picture: Getty

Best hacks for defrosting car windows quickly

Use rubbing alcohol

Some people turn to this window defrosting hack when they're in a rush to get going on a chilly morning.

It sees the driver fill a spray bottle with one-third water and two-thirds rubbing alcohol and apply this to the windscreen as needed. Because rubbing alcohol has a lower freezing point than water, it speeds up the melting process.

Cat litter

Another hack you can try is placing a sock filled with cat litter on the dashboard of your car.

While it may sound unusual, the litter will help to absorb moisture and help stop frost from forming on your windshield.

Shaving Cream

Shaving cream can help stop fog from forming on your windscreens in the same way anti-fog liquid does.

You should buff the product into your windscreens ahead of a frosty day and watch as the texture of the shaving cream helps to create a barrier between the glass and condensation.

Mixing water and rubbing alcohol into a spray bottle can help you break down the frost on your car quicker. Picture: Getty

How to defrost your car windows

The AA explain on their website how to use your car features to defrost your car ahead of travelling.

While many drivers will already know these steps, we're put them here as a reminder:

1. Check your wipers aren't on before turning the car on

2. Start the engine and turn on the air blower to the windscreen

3. Switch on the rear window heater and heated mirrors, if you have them and turn on the air-con

4. Use a lint-free absorbent cloth to wipe windows if you have to

5. Stay with your car the whole time while the engine's running

6. Clear all the snow or frost off your car and make sure your lights are clear and working

7. Use a scrapper or de-icer while you wait for the inside of the car to warm up

8. Do not drive until the mist and ice is gone from your car

