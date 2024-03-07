International Women's Day 2024: Date, campaign theme and how to get involved

7 March 2024, 16:17

IWD occurs every March
IWD occurs every March. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

When is International Women's Day, what is the 2024 theme and how can you get involved? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

International Women's Day is celebrated on the 8th of March every year as a way of raising awareness of gender inequality.

Dating back to 1909, this special day has grown over the years. With exciting events, themes, marches and charity fundraisers, there's lots to do to commemorate this important occasion.

There are loads of films, TV shows and books to get you in the spirit of the day, however there are plenty of ways we can participate in this special day.

When is International Women's Day, what is the theme for 2024 and how can you get involved? Here is everything you need to know.

International Women's Day is celebrated annually
International Women's Day is celebrated annually. Picture: Alamy

When is International Women's Day 2024?

International Women's Day 2024 will be celebrated on Friday the 8th of March.

The day aims to raise awareness of gender inequality across the world as well as drawing attention to reproductive rights and violence against women.

What is the International Women's Day theme 2024?

International Women's Day theme 2024 is 'Inspire Inclusion'.

The International Women's Day website states: "When we inspire others to understand and value women's inclusion, we forge a better world. And when women themselves are inspired to be included, there's a sense of belonging, relevance, and empowerment. Collectively, let's forge a more inclusive world for women."

International Women's Day raises awareness of gender inequality
International Women's Day raises awareness of gender inequality. Picture: Alamy

How to get involved with International Women's Day

There are various events happening around the world to celebrate International Women's Day on the 8th of March.

If you'd like to get involved, head to the International Women's Day website for more information.

