Lilibet meaning: The Queen's nickname explained

15 January 2024, 15:56

The Queen was nicknamed Lilibet when she was just a little girl and it soon became a beloved moniker for those closest to her
The Queen was nicknamed Lilibet when she was just a little girl and it soon became a beloved moniker for those closest to her. Picture: Misan Harriman/ Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Why was the Queen Elizabeth II called Lilibet, what does the name mean and where does it come from?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Queen's official title during her 70 year reign was Queen Elizabeth II, but throughout her life she was also lovingly referred to as Lilbet by her close family.

In 2021, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, they revealed to the world they had named her Lilibet as a tribute to Her Majesty The Queen, something the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim they informed her about.

Now, reports from Robert Hardman's new biography about King Charles III claims the Queen was furious when the couple claimed she had granted permission for the name Lilibet to be passed along.

A palace source told Hardman the Queen was “as angry as I’d ever seen her" at the time.

Queen Elizabeth II's nickname Lilibet was given to her by her grandfather, King George V
Queen Elizabeth II's nickname Lilibet was given to her by her grandfather, King George V. Picture: Getty

As the controversy around Harry and Meghan's use of the Queen's nickname for their daughter resurfaces, we take a look at where the name came from.

Why was the Queen called Lilibet?

It is believed the name Lilibet was given to Queen Elizabeth II by her grandfather, King George V, when she was just a little girl.

Lilibet allegedly became a beloved nickname for the Queen after King George V first used it to imitate the way she would say "Elizabeth", being too young at the time to say it correctly at the time.

Throughout her life, the nickname was used by her parents, the Queen Mother and King George VI, and later her husband Prince Philip.

It appears the name became such a beloved moniker that the Queen used it to refer to herself. In one letter written to her grandmother, Queen Mary, when she was just a little girl, the Queen wrote: "Darling Granny. Thank you very much for the lovely doll's house. I do love it, and I have unpacked the dining room and the hall. Love from Lilibet."

King George V (pictured here on the left) reportedly started calling the young Queen Elizabeth II (pictured waving in the centre) Lilibet after she struggled to say her name as a child
King George V (pictured here on the left) reportedly started calling the young Queen Elizabeth II (pictured waving in the centre) Lilibet after she struggled to say her name as a child. Picture: Getty

What does Lilibet mean?

Lilibet, while widely being associated with the Queen and now Harry and Meghan's daughter, is in fact a baby name in its own right.

According to The Bump, Lilibet is a Hebrew name meaning "God's Promise" or "God Is My Oath".

It is reportedly derived from the Hebrew root Elisheba which has the same meaning.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet Diana when she was born in June 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet Diana when she was born in June 2021. Picture: Misan Harriman

Why did Harry and Meghan name their daughter Lilibet?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter on 4th June 2021 and later revealed to the world they had named her Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's team said at the time: "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

"Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Snow and ice is forecast to bring disruptions to parts of the UK this week

Will it snow this week in the UK? Where, when and how much

Conman Mark Acklom challenges court bid to seize his assets after romance scam

UK & World

Kalvin Phillips: Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle, West Ham and Juventus are all interested in Man City midfielder

Search for man who fell into crack in ground after Iceland volcano eruption called off

UK & World

Mikaela Mayer confirms 'contractually' mandatory rematch clause with Natasha Jonas ahead of their first bout

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Traitors viewers think they've spotted Diane in a 'coming up' clip

The Traitors viewers 'work out' Diane is not murdered with 'editing slip-up'

TV & Movies

Paul appeared on a podcast before The Traitors

Unearthed clip shows the moment Paul first considered being on The Traitors

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

What happened to Holly Willoughby?

What happened to Holly Willoughby? Phillip Schofield scandal and kidnap plot explained

Celebrities

When does Love Island All Stars 2024 start and is the show live? Here is everything you need to know

When does Love Island All Stars start and is the show live? Here is everything you need to know

TV & Movies

The Traitors cast pose with Claudia Winkleman

Who has left The Traitors so far? Full list of murdered and banished contestants

TV & Movies

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

TV & Movies

Paul Gorton is one of the contestants taking part in series two of The Traitors

Who is Paul from The Traitors? Age, job, wife and family life revealed

TV & Movies

Kate Middleton's uncle criticises The Crown's depiction of his family

Kate Middleton's uncle furiously slams The Crown's depiction of family

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon smiles in selfie with her husband Joe Swash and children

Stacey Solomon fuels pregnancy rumours following 'broody' admission

Celebrities

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when does it end?

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars: Full line-up revealed

Love Island All Stars lineup: 2024 cast revealed

TV & Movies

The Traitors have been revealed

Who are the Traitors?

TV & Movies

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain. Kate Garraway pictured with husband Derek Draper

Ben Shephard says Kate Garraway is 'in a bubble of numbness and grief' after death of husband Derek Draper

Celebrities

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

TV & Movies