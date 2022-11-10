Majorca wants to stop UK holidaymakers visiting next summer

10 November 2022, 10:48 | Updated: 10 November 2022, 10:56

Tourism bosses have said they don't want Brits travelling to Majorca next summer
Tourism bosses have said they don't want Brits travelling to Majorca next summer. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The tourism bosses from Majorca have said they won't welcome British holidaymakers to the island in 2023.

It’s bad news if you’re planning on going to Majorca next summer, as tourism bosses have said British holidaymakers could be stopped from visiting.

The island's director of tourism said Brits will be encouraged to visit outside of the summer season to promote out-of-season activities.

Instead of heading to the party capital Magaluf to drink and go out, they want visitors to enjoy more cultural activities.

Talking to The Sun, Lucia Escribano, Director of Tourism, said: “We are not interested in promoting the island in summer."

Majorca is a beautiful holiday hotspot for Brits
Majorca is a beautiful holiday hotspot for Brits. Picture: Alamy

She continued: "We are trying to encourage tourists to visit outside the summer season to enjoy sports or our cultural attractions and museums.

“We want to focus more on out-of-season activities than sun and beaches.”

After coronavirus restrictions were lifted, the island has been dealing with overcrowding, with thousands of people flocking to the sun.

In a bid to reduce the number of tourists visiting, Lucia said: “We are limiting the number of beds on the island. We want quality not quantity. At the moment we have 300,000 hotel beds and we want less, not more.

Magaluf has become a party place for UK holidaymakers
Magaluf has become a party place for UK holidaymakers. Picture: Alamy

“If a hotel wants to make improvements, build a spa or new restaurant, we will insist they remove hotel beds to gain permission.

“We are trying to decrease the number of beds in order to provide a better experience for visitors.

“We are not interested in having the budget tourists from the UK, we don't care if they go elsewhere to Greece and Turkey.”

Island president Catalina Cladera said they want ‘tourism of greater value and less volume, as she added: “The new tourism law marks the roadmap with the moratorium and the blocking of new places.

"I will not deny it, this summer there has been overcrowding in some points and in punctual moments.”

