When does the Manchester tier three lockdown start and how long will it last?

Greater Manchester will be going into tier three lockdown this week - here's your need-to-know on start date, end date and rules.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson announced that Greater Manchester will be moving into tier three lockdown this week.

Speaking at a press conference at No.10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister said that the decision had been taken after a spike of coronavirus cases in the area.

He said: "This evening, informed by the data we’ve just seen, I can announce that Greater Manchester will move to the very high level."

The decision came after extensive talks between the government and local leaders, as they tried to reach an agreement on the move.

Boris Johnson said yesterday that they had failed to reach an agreement, saying: "Over the last 10 days, we’ve tried to get to a joint approach, unfortunately agreement wasn’t reached. I do regret this."

When will Greater Manchester move into tier three?

Greater Manchester will move into tier three at one minute past midnight on Friday 23 October.

How long will the Greater Manchester tier three lockdown last?

It is not known exactly how long the area will be in tier three, but Boris Johnson has previously said that areas in tiers two and three will be kept under 'constant review'.

He said: "We will also keep these measures under constant review, including a four-week sunset clause for interventions in very high areas."

Speaking about Greater Manchester, the government said in a press release: "The restrictions in Greater Manchester will be reviewed by at least 11 November."

The MP for Altrincham and Sale West said, according to Manchester Evening News: "The Prime Minister has said there will be a four-week sunset for areas in the highest restrictions.

"What reassurance can he give to areas in Tiers 1 and 2, some of which have had additional restrictions already for two-and-a-half months, that this isn’t going to become a permanent state?"

Mr Johnson responded: "We keep all these things under constant review and nothing can be more attractive to the government than moving the whole coutnry out of present restrictions as fast as possible.

"That requires us all to follow the guidance."

What are the tier three rules?

Under level three, residents of Greater Manchester will not be able to meet up with people outside their households in indoor and outdoor hospitality settings (though the rule of six will apply to public spaces like parks and beaches), pubs that cannot operate under restaurant conditions will be asked to close, and the public will be strongly advised not to travel into and out of the area.

