National Cinema Day: What deals are the cinemas doing?

By Hope Wilson

National Cinema Day is held every year.

It's National Cinema Day on Saturday 2nd September, and to celebrate lots of cinemas across the country are taking part in money-saving deals.

In recent months Barbie and Oppenheimer have been dominating our cinema screens, but there are loads of other exciting films for you to enjoy.

Cinemas up and down the UK have various ticket offers on, however it is important to note that these are in selected cinemas only.

Here is everything you need to know about National Cinema Day 2023.

Lots of cinemas are taking part in the National Cinema Day promotion [stock image]. Picture: Getty

What is National Cinema Day?

National Cinema Day is a celebration of all things cinema and aims to raise awareness of the arts.

It is a time for everyone to enjoy the sights and sounds of the big screen experience.

National Cinema Day will be held on Saturday 2nd September [stock image]. Picture: Alamy

What are the deals for National Cinema Day 2023?

Lots of cinemas across the UK are taking part in a £3-per-ticket promotion.

Here is a list of some of the cinemas taking part:

Cineworld

Odeon

Vue

Picturehouse

Curzon

You can find your nearest participating cinema by visiting nationalcinemaday.uk

Check which cinemas are participating in the deal [stock image]. Picture: Getty

What to watch on National Cinema Day 2023?

Here is a list of some films to see on National Cinema Day:

The Equaliser 3 (15)

Blue Beetle (12A)

Barbie (12A)

Oppenheimer (15)

Cobweb (15)

Theater Camp (12A)

Passages (18)

