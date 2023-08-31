National Cinema Day: What deals are the cinemas doing?

31 August 2023, 17:48

The Oppenheimer cast are obsessed with Barbie!

By Hope Wilson

National Cinema Day is held every year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's National Cinema Day on Saturday 2nd September, and to celebrate lots of cinemas across the country are taking part in money-saving deals.

In recent months Barbie and Oppenheimer have been dominating our cinema screens, but there are loads of other exciting films for you to enjoy.

Cinemas up and down the UK have various ticket offers on, however it is important to note that these are in selected cinemas only.

Here is everything you need to know about National Cinema Day 2023.

Lots of cinemas are taking part in the National Cinema Day promotion [stock image]
Lots of cinemas are taking part in the National Cinema Day promotion [stock image]. Picture: Getty

What is National Cinema Day?

National Cinema Day is a celebration of all things cinema and aims to raise awareness of the arts.

It is a time for everyone to enjoy the sights and sounds of the big screen experience.

National Cinema Day will be held on Saturday 2nd September [stock image]
National Cinema Day will be held on Saturday 2nd September [stock image]. Picture: Alamy

What are the deals for National Cinema Day 2023?

Lots of cinemas across the UK are taking part in a £3-per-ticket promotion.

Here is a list of some of the cinemas taking part:

  • Cineworld
  • Odeon
  • Vue
  • Picturehouse
  • Curzon

You can find your nearest participating cinema by visiting nationalcinemaday.uk

Check which cinemas are participating in the deal [stock image]
Check which cinemas are participating in the deal [stock image]. Picture: Getty

What to watch on National Cinema Day 2023?

Here is a list of some films to see on National Cinema Day:

  • The Equaliser 3 (15)
  • Blue Beetle (12A)
  • Barbie (12A)
  • Oppenheimer (15)
  • Cobweb (15)
  • Theater Camp (12A)
  • Passages (18)

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Samuel Newey: British volunteer 'killed in action' fighting in Ukraine

UK & World

Junior doctors and consultants to go on joint strike for first time in NHS history

UK & World

COVID-19 hospital admissions in England reach three-month high

UK & World

Sergeant Graham Saville's widow pays tribute to 'wonderful' police officer who died after being hit by train

UK & World

Marmite maker accused of not co-operating with food price curbs in France

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Screw cast series 2: Full cast revealed and what you know them from

Screw cast: Full cast of series two revealed and what you know them from

Showbiz

Screw Channel 4 recap: Everything you need to know for series two

Screw Channel 4 recap: Everything you need to know from series one

Showbiz

The bride and her father can't come to an agreement [stock image]

Bride refuses to invite father to her wedding but still expects him to pay

Lifestyle

My Mum, Your Dad: Start date, first look trailer and contestant details

My Mum Your Dad: Davina McCall's dating show start date and contestants revealed

TV & Movies

Is Charles Anderson leaving Emmerdale? Spoilers revealed amid exit

Is Charles Anderson leaving Emmerdale? Spoilers revealed amid exit

Showbiz

Sue Radford's grandchild had to visit a medical centre

Radford Family in medical emergency after family member falls ill on holiday

Celebrities

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver placed into intensive care after emergency surgery

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver placed into intensive care after emergency surgery

Showbiz

Joe Wicks has removed his daughter from school

Joe Wicks reveals why he's taken his five-year-old out of school

Showbiz

Molly-Mae Hague insists she's not 'neglecting' baby Bambi by letting her cry

Molly-Mae Hague insists she's not 'neglecting' baby Bambi by letting her cry

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon shared a cute video of daughter Belle

Stacey Solomon emotional as daughter Belle makes huge milestone

Celebrities

There are easy ways to earn cashback

Easy ways to earn cashback on spending

Lifestyle

Only Adult zones on planes are becoming a reality

Airline launches 'adults-only' section on flights: Here's what it means

Stacey Solomon reveals she keeps sons' foreskins in memory boxes

Stacey Solomon reveals she keeps sons' foreskins in memory boxes

Showbiz

Bake Off 2023: Release date, hosts, judges and contestants

Bake Off 2023: Start date, hosts, judges and contestants revealed

TV & Movies

Big Brother 2023 is set to return to our screens later this year

Big Brother 2023: Start date, new eye and hosts revealed

Showbiz