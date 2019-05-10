The NHS to give FREE bikes to overweight people in a bit to combat obesity

GP surgeries in Wales are testing the scheme. Picture: Getty

Bikes will be prescribed by the NHS due to their superior ability to combat heart disease and cancer than most drugs.

The NHS will hand out prescriptions for free bikes to overweight patients in a bid to cut down heart disease fatalities.

According to a recent study, cycling cuts down the risk of heart disease by 46% - and cancer risk by 45%. Even just cycling to work or to the station can have a significant impact on your overall health.

In light of these findings, GPs in Cardiff are now testing a new scheme of prescribing bikes to overweight people.

Cycling has been proven to lower the risk of heart disease (stock image). Picture: Getty

The scheme is set to allow doctors from Lansdowne Surgery and Fairwater Health Centre to prescribe patients 30 minute sessions with hired bikes for six months.

It will be funded by a company called nextbike, which also operates in Bath, Milton Keynes, Glasgow, Exeter, Belfast, and Stirling.

Dr Tom Porter, consultant with Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and Public Health Wales, said, according to the Mirror: "Not only can cycling to work reduce your risk of death from heart disease by 52%, but it's also a great way to get around the city without using your car, making it good for both you and the environment around you, and helping to keep the air clean for everyone while reducing carbon emissions."

And GP Karen Pardy added: "While we are aware of the many benefits of exercise for our patients, people are sometimes reluctant to engage.

"Nextbike on prescription allows people to have a go at cycling around Cardiff and realise how this can help to support their overall well being."