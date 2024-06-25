Parents warned over kids' swimsuit colours which don't show up in water

25 June 2024, 12:14

Parents are being warned to check their kid's swimming costumes
Parents are being warned to check their kid's swimming costumes. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

As summer kicks up a notch, parents are being warned to check their children's swimming costumes to make sure the colours can be seen from underwater.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first of a number of heatwaves has set into the United Kingdom, with London reaching temperatures of 29C and whilst the sun has been delightful, with it comes dangers parents may not even be aware of.

Whether it’s the Lido, that one part of the Thames they claim is clean or you’re going for a holiday to the coast, swimming is going to be a must this summer to stay cool.

And if you have plans to take your children, company On The Beach has reminded parents to check their kid’s swimwear to make sure the colour is visible from underwater.

White, Grey and Blue are the most invisible colours underwater
White, Grey and Blue are the most invisible colours underwater. Picture: Website: onthebeach.co.uk

As reported by Yahoo! Style, two-thirds of children are currently wearing colours that are incredibly difficult to spot the moment they’re submerged under the water, which means that if your child has difficulties whilst swimming, it’ll be harder to see.

It may come as no surprise that blue is the toughest colour to spot underwater, yet it’s also the most popular colour bought for children in the UK when it comes to swimming costumes.

The two other colours hard to see in the water are grey and white, all three of which reportedly because almost impossible to see at just a depth of 2 metres!

Fluorescent colours have been the recommended choice of swimwear for children
Fluorescent colours have been the recommended choice of swimwear for children. Picture: Getty

With the dangers those statistics present, Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington has backed On The Beach’s petition for the government to regulate the selling of blue, white and grey swimming costumes, especially those for children.

On the Beach has urged parents to buy brightly colours swimmers for children, the more fluorescent the safer, especially bright warm tones such as pinks and yellows!

UNSAFE: Colours of swimwear invisible underwater

  • Blue
  • White
  • Grey

SAFE: Colours of swimwear visible underwater

  • Pink
  • Yellow
  • Red
  • Black
  • Purple
  • Green
  • Fluorescent colours

Latest News

See more Latest News

Princess Anne was taken into hospital after sustaining a head injury

What happened to Princess Anne? Royal rushed to hospital after suffering 'temporary memory loss'

Royals

Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence arrives at hospital to visit his wife

UK & World

World's tallest dog dies just weeks after receiving Guinness World Record

UK & World

The June heatwave weather has been revealed

When is the next heatwave UK 2024? Exact date scorching temperatures will hit

Weather

T20 World Cup digital rights group Engage in talks about sale

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Dr Kapoor was a fan favourite character on New Amsterdam

Why did Dr Vijay Kapoor leave New Amsterdam?

TV & Movies

New Amsterdam has just dropped on Netflix

New Amsterdam cast revealed as series makes its Netflix debut

Showbiz

Gerald Cooper had a health scare during filming for season 3 of Clarkson's Farm

Clarkson’s Farm star Gerald Cooper shares cancer diagnosis update

TV & Movies

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

TV & Movies

Celine Dion has released numerous songs over the years

Celine Dion's most iconic songs ranked

Showbiz

Celine Dion's children are an important part of her life

Who are Celine Dion's children? Their names, ages, jobs and close bond revealed

Showbiz

Celine Dion's new documentary will detail the cancellation of her world tour

Is Celine Dion going on tour? Everything we know about future concerts

Showbiz

Fans are wondering if there will be anymore series of New Amsterdam

Will there be a season 6 of New Amsterdam?

Showbiz

Max's wife, Georgia Goodwin stars in season 1 and 2 of New Amsterdam

What happens to Max's wife in New Amsterdam?

TV & Movies

Hercules the Musical is opening in London next summer

Hercules the Musical London tickets, cast and debut date

Events

Rob Brydon has revealed she hasn't sen Gavin and Stacey script

Gavin and Stacey's Rob Brydon reveals he still hasn't seen script for Christmas episode

Showbiz

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival Liverpool timings: When does the show start and finish at Anfield Stadium?

Showbiz

Here's what you need to know about the late June heatwave

How long will the heatwave last in the UK?

Weather

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

Can you walk your dog in a heatwave and what are symptoms of heatstroke?

Lifestyle

Rumours have begun swirling that Nicola Coughlan might no longer be single

Who’s Nicola Coughlan dating? What we know about her rumoured co-star boyfriend

TV & Movies

An expert has revealed the best way to sleep in a heatwave

Expert shows exact position you should sleep in to keep cool during heatwave

Lifestyle