Parents warned over kids' swimsuit colours which don't show up in water

Parents are being warned to check their kid's swimming costumes.

By Tiasha Debray

As summer kicks up a notch, parents are being warned to check their children's swimming costumes to make sure the colours can be seen from underwater.

The first of a number of heatwaves has set into the United Kingdom, with London reaching temperatures of 29C and whilst the sun has been delightful, with it comes dangers parents may not even be aware of.

Whether it’s the Lido, that one part of the Thames they claim is clean or you’re going for a holiday to the coast, swimming is going to be a must this summer to stay cool.

And if you have plans to take your children, company On The Beach has reminded parents to check their kid’s swimwear to make sure the colour is visible from underwater.

White, Grey and Blue are the most invisible colours underwater.

As reported by Yahoo! Style, two-thirds of children are currently wearing colours that are incredibly difficult to spot the moment they’re submerged under the water, which means that if your child has difficulties whilst swimming, it’ll be harder to see.

It may come as no surprise that blue is the toughest colour to spot underwater, yet it’s also the most popular colour bought for children in the UK when it comes to swimming costumes.

The two other colours hard to see in the water are grey and white, all three of which reportedly because almost impossible to see at just a depth of 2 metres!

Fluorescent colours have been the recommended choice of swimwear for children.

With the dangers those statistics present, Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington has backed On The Beach’s petition for the government to regulate the selling of blue, white and grey swimming costumes, especially those for children.

On the Beach has urged parents to buy brightly colours swimmers for children, the more fluorescent the safer, especially bright warm tones such as pinks and yellows!

UNSAFE: Colours of swimwear invisible underwater

Blue

White

Grey

SAFE: Colours of swimwear visible underwater