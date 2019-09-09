MPs call for blanket ban on parking on the pavement in England

There could soon be a blanket ban on pavement parking in England (stock image). Picture: Getty

The Commons' Transport Committee has called for a ban on pavement parking across England

Parking on the pavement could soon be banned in England under new guidelines proposed by MPs.

The Commons' Transport Committee is calling for a new law, as well as greater awareness of the impact parking on the pavement can have on people with mobility issues and disabilities.

The Department of Transport has announced that it has launched a review, and will be announcing its next steps in the coming months.

Parking on the pavement is already banned in Scotland (stock image). Picture: Getty

The committee's chair, Labour MP Lilian Greenwood, said: "A couple of years ago a young wheelchair user came to one of my coffee mornings... asking me to do something about pavement parking because it stopped him getting round his own neighbourhood.

"[This report] has recommended action that will make a real difference."

Parking on the pavement is already banned in London, with those who do so faced with a hefty fine.

It's also banned in Scotland - and Wales are setting up a task force to look at the issue.

The committee spoke to a number of people with disabilities affected by the issue, and wrote in a report: "Pavement parking can have a considerable impact on people's lives and their ability to safely leave their homes.

"People are at risk of social isolation if they feel unable to leave their homes safely or are physically prevented from doing so.

"While pavement parking can be a necessity in some areas, it should not be allowed to happen where it has a significant adverse impact on people's lives."