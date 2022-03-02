Never-before-seen portrait of Princess Diana revealed in new exhibition
2 March 2022, 15:29
A new picture of Princess Diana is being displayed at an exhibition at Kensington Palace.
Royal fans will be delighted to learn that a never-before-seen portrait of Princess Diana has been released.
The black and white photograph, which was taken by David Bailey, will be on display at the Life Through a Royal Lense exhibition at Kensington Palace, which opens on March 4.
The picture was shared on Twitter alongside the words: "One of the most photographed women in the world.
"This never-before-seen image of Diana, Princess of Wales from 1988 will be on display in our #RoyalLens exhibition at #KensingtonPalace, open 4 March."
Life Through a Royal Lense is a new exhibition exploring the Royal Family through photography.
The exhibition "brings together some of the most iconic images ever taken of the Royal Family", and it takes place at Kensington Palace.
The website reads: "For almost 200 years the medium of photography has created an unprecedented intimacy between Sovereign and subjects.
"The new display explores the British Royal Family’s enduring relationship with the camera; from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s patronage of photography during its infancy to lesser known intimate family portraits, spanning from the 19th century right up until the present day."
Princess Diana married Prince Charles in July, 1981, and they got separated in 1992. Princess Diana tragically died in a car accident in 1997.