Prince William and Kate Middleton 'have top secret room and tunnel' in Kensington Palace

4 March 2022, 12:59

Kate and William live in Kensington Palace with their kids
Kate and William live in Kensington Palace with their kids. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live in an apartment in Kensington Palace with their three children.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly have a 'secret room and tunnel' in their Kensington Palace home.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live in an apartment in the Palace with their kids Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

The couple were given the keys to the residence by the Queen after their wedding in April, 2011, and they share it with the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

The 20-room family home features five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, as well as staff quarters.

The couple reportedly have a 'secret tunnel' in their home
The couple reportedly have a 'secret tunnel' in their home. Picture: Getty

According to reports, the home also features a top-secret panic room and a special escape tunnel to protect them from 'biological welfare.'

"Kate and William’s royal apartment at Kensington Palace includes a panic room with an air filtration system, guarding against biological warfare, and an escape tunnel," revealed the Global Citizen, as reported by the Mirror.

As Prince William and Prince George are both in line to the throne, it makes sense that the Palace would have such a system.

"The royal panic rooms are designed to withstand poison gas, bombs or terrorist attacks; they are equipped with secure communications, beds, washing equipment and enough food and water for the royals to survive for at least a week," the publication added.

