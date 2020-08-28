Is it safe to go on holiday to Turkey and what are the quarantine rules and restrictions?

28 August 2020, 11:13

Can you safely go on holiday to Turkey? Here's the latest coronavirus news you need to know
Can you safely go on holiday to Turkey? Here's the latest coronavirus news you need to know. Picture: PA

Turkey has become a holiday hotspot in summer 2020 but is it safe? And do you have to isolate when you come back to the UK? Coronavirus and Turkey news here.

Holidays to Turkey have become popular following the coronavirus pandemic as they become one of the UK’s airbridges - but is Turkey safe to travel to amid the outbreak?

As many restrictions and rules come into place for holiday travel out of the UK to countries like France, Greece and Portugal - many want to know more about Turkey.

Countries on the quarantine list for UK: France, Spain and more

So does Turkey have quarantine rules? Do you have to isolate when you get back from Turkey to the UK? Here’s all the latest Turkey and coronavirus news:

Turkey is free from the UK quarantine list at the moment
Turkey is free from the UK quarantine list at the moment. Picture: PA

Is Turkey safe to go on holiday?

In terms of coronavirus, the UK Government has deemed Turkey safe to travel to with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office making it exempt from the advice against all but non-essential travel.

However, there are areas of Turkey where only essential travel is advised including areas within 10km of the border of Syria.

Head to gov.uk for more information.

Coronavirus temperature checks could be carried out upon arrival in Turkey
Coronavirus temperature checks could be carried out upon arrival in Turkey. Picture: PA

Is Turkey on the UK quarantine list?

At the moment, holidaymakers are free to travel home to the UK and not self-isolate.

However, it is advised that you do keep note of all the latest updates.

What are Turkey’s quarantine and coronavirus rules?

Upon arrival into Turkey, you will be subject to a medical evaluation for coronavirus symptoms.

