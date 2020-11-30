Santa's Grottos allowed in all Tiers in England as government publish festive guidelines

A number of festive traditions will be allowed to return this December (stock images). Picture: Getty

Santa's Grottos and carol singing have both been given the go-ahead in England.

This Wednesday (2 December), England will be adopting a Tiered lockdown system that will different areas put under different restrictions.

Read more: Government announce full list of areas in each Tier in new England lockdown system

Ninety nine per cent of the country will be in Tiers 2 and 3, which are high and very high alert levels respectively, and have strict rules on meeting up with other households and visiting hospitality businesses.

However, it has now been confirmed that Santa's Grotto, nativity plays and carol singing will be allowed to go ahead throughout the festive period, but these will be subject to strict guidelines.

Santa's Grottos will be able to return this year (stock image). Picture: Getty

The government confirmed the news in guidance published on Sunday, stating that Santa's Grottos can open as long as they comply with the restrictions in the area.

The guidance states that Grottos must follow ‘appropriate Covid-secure measures, including social distancing’, and that children must remain at a distance from Santa.

Read more: New Year's Eve pub trips banned for millions as government issues warning

Children's nativity plays can also go ahead ‘within existing school bubbles’, but parents will only be allowed to attend in Tiers 1 and 2, subject to ‘appropriate safeguards’.

Parents in Tier 3 will not be able to attend the plays, and schools have been advised to live-stream or pre-record performances.



Door-to-door carol singers will be allowed to operate, but only if they ensure not to stand on "the threshold of any dwellings".

They must adhere to the 'rule of six' and stay two metres apart if not from the same household.

NOW READ:

Boris Johnson confirms Christmas COVID rules will allow three households to mix for five days