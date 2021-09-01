Hot spell to bring highs of 24C after a cold and rainy summer

1 September 2021, 10:06 | Updated: 1 September 2021, 10:08

There could still be some sunshine on the way...
There could still be some sunshine on the way... Picture: Alamy

UK weather forecast: experts have predicted that some parts of the country could see highs of up to 24C this week.

After what has quite literally been the worst summer in a decade, we've been holding out hope for a last glimpse of the sun before winter finally sets in.

Luckily for us, forecasters have predicted that the mercury could reach 24C in parts of the country, with warm weather expected to settle in today (Wednesday September 1).

Warmer weather is expected in parts of the UK this week
Warmer weather is expected in parts of the UK this week. Picture: Alamy

As reported by the Mirror, the Met Office has predicted that there will be some cloud and light rain today, which will be replaced by warmer spells, particularly in the north and west.

Thursday and Friday should see the warmest temperatures, with highs of up to 24C predicted for parts of the west and south west of England.

According to Netweather, "high pressure will continue to dominate" this week but it will "remain centred over the north of the UK".

As reported by the Express, forecasters added: "It will slowly change position, and by the end of the week, most of us will have a south-easterly wind rather than a north-easterly.

This summer has been one of the worst in a decade
This summer has been one of the worst in a decade. Picture: Alamy

"In other western areas, highs of 19C (66.2F) to 22C (71.6F) will be typical. The cloudier eastern regions will continue to see maximum temperatures of 15C (59F) to 17C (62.6F).

"The stable, settled weather will break down into the weekend as low pressure is set to move close to the west of Britain.

"Sunday, in particular, looks like it may be a wet day for many, and this more unsettled regime is set to continue into next week.

"However, with winds switching to a predominantly south to south-westerly direction, the more unsettled weather next week may produce more in the way of sunshine for much of eastern England."

