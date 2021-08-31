Max George gives update on Tom Parker amid brain tumour battle

The Wanted's Tom Parker was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma last year.

Max George has given an update on Tom Parker's brain tumour battle, revealing that his bandmate is doing 'amazingly well'.

Tom confirmed in October last year that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, and Max was asked how he was doing in a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Host Charlotte Hawkins said: "I have to ask how Tom is because obviously he just mentioned the other day that it was a year since he had the seizure that then lead to his brain tumour being diagnosed. It kind of rocked his world. I imagine it came as a huge shock to all of you as well."

Max George gave an update on his bandmate during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

Max then responded: "Yeah of course, it was a massive shock. Honestly he's doing amazingly well. Tom is a different breed of animal and he's tackling it with everything.

"He's just set up a concert at Royal Albert Hall called Inside My Head for Stand Up To Cancer. I'll be sitting front row there."

Charlotte then praised Tom's positivity, to which he replied: "Tom gets on with everything. I look forward to seeing him."

Max's words come soon after Tom told his Instagram followers that there had been a 'slight reduction' in his tumour, saying: "I can't tell you how grateful I am to receive this news. We left it a little longer between scans this time just to give time for the medication to work but overall a great day."