Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmates share messages of support following brain tumour diagnosis
12 October 2020, 12:41
Tom Parker's bandmates Max George and Jay McGuiness have shown support for their friend after he announced his tragic brain tumour diagnosis.
Tom Parker, 32, announced today he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.
After sharing the tragic news on his Instagram page, thousands of people have been sharing messages of support and love for Tom and his family.
This includes two of Tom's former bandmates, Jay McGuiness and Max George, who were also ushers at his wedding to wife Kelsey.
Commenting on the post, Jay wrote: "You've always been one in a million. I love you Tom, let's get popping."
Max also commented on the post: "You will beat this mate. You're Tom Parker. [Heart Emoji] you."
Other celebrities have also been rallying around Tom, with the likes of Liam Payne, Mark Wright and Rebecca Adlington offering words of love and support.
Tom and his wife Kelsey announced the diagnosis today online and in an interview with OK! Magazine, where the singer said: "I’m still in complete shock, it’s so much to take in."
View this post on Instagram
Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag
Tom first went to A&E when he suffered a seizure in July, where he was put on a waiting list for a MRI scan.
Six weeks later, during a trip to Norwich, Tom had another seizure and was later given his diagnosis.
Due to COVID-19 rules, Tom was alone in the hospital when he found out about the brain tumour, saying: "It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it."
He has decided to not get a prognosis, saying he wants to beat this, as he starts chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
