Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmates share messages of support following brain tumour diagnosis

Tom Parker's bandmates Max George and Jay McGuiness have reached out online. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Tom Parker's bandmates Max George and Jay McGuiness have shown support for their friend after he announced his tragic brain tumour diagnosis.

Tom Parker, 32, announced today he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

After sharing the tragic news on his Instagram page, thousands of people have been sharing messages of support and love for Tom and his family.

This includes two of Tom's former bandmates, Jay McGuiness and Max George, who were also ushers at his wedding to wife Kelsey.

Tom Parker was formerly in boyband The Wanted with Jay McGuiness, Max George, Nathan Sykes and Siva Kaneswaran. Picture: Getty

Commenting on the post, Jay wrote: "You've always been one in a million. I love you Tom, let's get popping."

Max also commented on the post: "You will beat this mate. You're Tom Parker. [Heart Emoji] you."

Jay McGuiness commented on Tom's post revealing he had a brain tumour. Picture: Instagram

Max George told his friend he "will beat this". Picture: Instagram

Other celebrities have also been rallying around Tom, with the likes of Liam Payne, Mark Wright and Rebecca Adlington offering words of love and support.

Tom and his wife Kelsey announced the diagnosis today online and in an interview with OK! Magazine, where the singer said: "I’m still in complete shock, it’s so much to take in."

Tom first went to A&E when he suffered a seizure in July, where he was put on a waiting list for a MRI scan.

Six weeks later, during a trip to Norwich, Tom had another seizure and was later given his diagnosis.

Due to COVID-19 rules, Tom was alone in the hospital when he found out about the brain tumour, saying: "It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it."

He has decided to not get a prognosis, saying he wants to beat this, as he starts chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

