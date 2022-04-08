Spain in dramatic U-Turn on plans to open up country to unvaccinated tourists

8 April 2022, 10:06

Spain has said unvaccinated Brits aren't welcome
Spain has said unvaccinated Brits aren't welcome. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Easter holidays have been thrown into chaos for many families after Spain decided to change plans to allow all unvaccinated Brits into the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Spain has reversed its decision to open up the country to unvaccinated British travellers.

Earlier this week, the Spanish Tourist Board announced that they would welcome all UK holidaymakers with immediate effect.

They said those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 would only have to show a negative pre-departure test.

But just a few hours later, the board’s deputy director made a dramatic U-Turn, saying the announcement was a ‘miscommunication’.

Unvaccinated Brits are no longer welcome in Spain
Unvaccinated Brits are no longer welcome in Spain. Picture: Alamy

Instead, UK passengers aged 12 and above must now still show proof of being fully vaccinated or a certificate of recovery from COVID, dated no more than 180 days previously.

There is an exception for children aged 12 to 17, who are able to enter Spain unvaccinated if they have a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Pedro Medina, deputy director of the Spanish tourist office in the UK said: "We apologise unreservedly for the miscommunication earlier today which was due to a misunderstanding of the new entry requirements."

Those who don’t have an EU Covid pass or equivalent must complete the Health Control Form to show evidence of their vaccinations or certificate of recovery.

Tourists must show proof of vaccination to enter Spain
Tourists must show proof of vaccination to enter Spain. Picture: Alamy

The office added: "If more than 270 days have passed since the final dose, certification of a booster vaccination is also required, except for teenagers aged 12 to 17 inclusive."

In another change to rules, children under 12 and those travelling to Spain with an NHS Covid travel pass no longer need to complete Spain’s health control form before arriving.

It’s currently unclear how airlines will deal with the new announcement or what will happen to unvaccinated travellers who have already booked their holiday to Spain.

This comes as Spain's health minister announced plans to lift face-mask requirements for indoor spaces after Easter, except for public transport and medical centres.

Carolina Darias said she would bring the proposed action to a government Cabinet meeting on 19 April.

