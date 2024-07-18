How to watch The Open golf championship 2024

The Open is available to watch on TV and online. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

It's golfing season at Royal Troon so here's how to watch, listen and stream The Open Championship 2024.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Open has kicked off at the Royal Troon Golf Club in South Ayrshire and with golf stars such as Adam Scott, Matt Wallace, Justin Thomas and Alex Norén making an appearance, many of us are wondering how we can watch them in action.

Previous winners of this prestigious tournament include Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman and Tiger Woods, with this year's athletes hoping to follow suit and bag the Claret Jug and impressive $3.1 million prize pot.

While the leaderboard is constantly changing, many of us are keen to watch and listen along to the coverage of The Open 2024 before it concludes on Sunday the 21st of July.

How can you watch and listen to The Open 2024? Here is everything you need to know about how to stream the golfing championship.

The Open is being held at Royal Troon. Picture: Getty

What channel is The Open championship on?

Viewers will be able to watch the tournament on TV via NowTV and Sky Sports. There will be live coverage throughout the day as the world's best golfers compete in this historic tournament.

The Open 2024 TV schedule:

Thursday 18th July

From 6:30am on Sky Sports Golf, NOW and Main Event

Friday 19th July

From 6:30am on Sky Sports Golf, NOW and Main Event

Saturday 20th July

From 9am on Sky Sports Golf, NOW and Main Event

Sunday 21st July

From 8am on Sky Sports Golf, NOW and Main Event

Justin Thomas is taking part in The Open. Picture: Getty

The Open Live Streaming

Fans will be able to stream The Open via R&A TV, with two morning and afternoon groups available to watch from Thursday the 18th of July until Sunday the 21st of July.

Listen to The Open golf

Coverage of The Open will be available to listen to via The Open website.

With the tournament happening throughout the day, fans will be able to listen to the goings on at different points from Thursday the 18th of July until Sunday the 21st of July.