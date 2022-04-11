The Queen opens up on Covid battle in call with the NHS

11 April 2022, 08:15 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 09:46

The Queen said her battle with Covid left her 'exhausted' in a call with the NHS.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Queen has opened up about her battle with Covid, saying it left her feeling 'exhausted'.

Listen now on Global Player: Hear Her Voice with Laura Whitmore

Her Majesty was speaking in a call with the Royal London Hospital to mark the official opening of its Queen Elizabeth Unit.

Speaking to Covid patient Asef Hussain and his wife Shamina, the Queen said: “It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it? This horrible pandemic. It’s not a nice result.”

Mr Hussain was admitted to hospital with Covid in December 2020, and he was the third member of his family to be so.

The Queen tested positive for Covid in February 2022
The Queen tested positive for Covid in February 2022. Picture: Alamy

He was in a coma for seven weeks after being put on a ventilator, and his brother and father sadly passed away.

Mr Hussain told the Queen that at one point there were 500 friends and family on a Zoom call praying for him.

To this, the Queen said: “So you have a large family, or a large influence on people?”

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement that the Queen had tested positive for Covid in February of this year.

"Buckingham Palace confirm The Queen has today tested positive for Covid," they wrote.

"HM is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

They added: "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all guidelines."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Martin Lewis has issued some advice about rising energy bills

Martin Lewis reveals tip to keep warm for 4p a week without turning heating on

Kim Leadbeater: Jo Cox's sister calls for compulsory security training for MPs

UK & World

Russian karter Artem Severiukhin, 15, under FIA investigation after 'unacceptable gesture' on podium

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Alex Beresford is engaged!

GMB's Alex Beresford announces engagement to girlfriend he met on a blind date

TV & Movies

Olivia Frazer deleted her social media after Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia’s Olivia Frazer lost her job after backlash

TV & Movies

The best place to live in the UK has been revealed

Northern village named best place to live in the UK 2022

Lifestyle

Drivers are being warned about messy cars

Drivers could be fined £100 for having a messy car

Lifestyle

David Beckham is said to have shed a tear while delivering his speech

David Beckham 'cried as he delivered emotional wedding speech at Brooklyn's wedding'

Celebrities

Here's the rumoured Love Island 2022 line up

Love Island 2022 rumoured line-up: All the contestants rumoured for the new series

TV & Movies

Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in Miami over the weekend

Brooklyn Beckham shares first pictures from his £2.3m wedding to Nicola Peltz

Celebrities

Simon Gregson has played Steve McDonald for over 30 years

Inside Simon Gregson’s family life away from Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Natalie Lee joined Anna for Dirty Mother Pukka episode seven

Dirty Mother Pukka: Natalie Lee joins Anna Whitehouse for episode seven

Celebrities

The woman was left shocked by the incident (stock image)

Pregnant woman fuming as man refuses to move his hand from empty seat on bus

Lifestyle

Richard Osman is leaving Pointless after 13 years

Richard Osman to leave Pointless after 13 years

TV & Movies

John Middleton played Ashley Thomas in Emmerdale

Here's where Emmerdale star John Middleton is now away from Ashley Thomas

TV & Movies

June Brown has been remembered with this beautiful mural

EastEnders icon June Brown honoured with mural in East London

TV & Movies

A company has decided to give its employees a little bit extra

Boss gives all staff extra £120 a month to help them pay rising bills
Brooklyn and Nicola are set to get married this weekend

Brooklyn Beckham wedding details: prenup, venue, and guest list revealed

Celebrities