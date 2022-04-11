The Queen opens up on Covid battle in call with the NHS

The Queen said her battle with Covid left her 'exhausted' in a call with the NHS.

The Queen has opened up about her battle with Covid, saying it left her feeling 'exhausted'.

Her Majesty was speaking in a call with the Royal London Hospital to mark the official opening of its Queen Elizabeth Unit.

Speaking to Covid patient Asef Hussain and his wife Shamina, the Queen said: “It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it? This horrible pandemic. It’s not a nice result.”

Mr Hussain was admitted to hospital with Covid in December 2020, and he was the third member of his family to be so.

The Queen tested positive for Covid in February 2022. Picture: Alamy

He was in a coma for seven weeks after being put on a ventilator, and his brother and father sadly passed away.

Mr Hussain told the Queen that at one point there were 500 friends and family on a Zoom call praying for him.

To this, the Queen said: “So you have a large family, or a large influence on people?”

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement that the Queen had tested positive for Covid in February of this year.

"Buckingham Palace confirm The Queen has today tested positive for Covid," they wrote.

"HM is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

They added: "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all guidelines."