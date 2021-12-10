The Queen has hilarious reaction to George making Christmas pudding in resurfaced clip

10 December 2021

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A clip from 2019 shows the Queen watch her great grandson Prince George make Christmas pudding.

A clip showing the Queen's hilarious response to Prince George making Christmas pudding has resurfaced, and royal fans can't get enough.

The adorable video, which was filmed in 2019, shows Prince George putting a huge amount of effort into stirring a bowl of pudding mixture. The Queen, who is watching her great grandson, then appears concerned about how vigorous he's being, and moves away from the table.

The clip was filmed at a Royal Engagement two years ago, when four generations of the Royal Family gathered at Buckingham Palace to support 'Together at Christmas' campaign, a Royal British Legion initiative to combat social isolation in the Armed Forces.

Four generations of the Royal Family attended the event in 2019
Four generations of the Royal Family attended the event in 2019. Picture: Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images

The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George were all in attendance.

The event saw Prince George take on the task of making the Christmas pudding, and he showed off impressive skills when stirring the bowl.

The Queen appeared to back away when Prince George was stirring the mixture
The Queen appeared to back away when Prince George was stirring the mixture. Picture: The Royal Family
Prince George was demonstrating his culinary skills
Prince George was demonstrating his culinary skills. Picture: The Royal Family

Prince Charles was seen laughing at his grandson's antics, and many commenters of the video also saw the funny side.

One person wrote: "So cute how Prince George was determined to massacre that pudding under the horrified eye of the Queen."

Another added: "Queen Elizabeth was like, 'NOPE! Let's get outta here Charles!' Lol".

