UK weather: Britain set for bank holiday 'mini heatwave' with temperatures hotter than Monaco

Britain is set to bask in sunshine. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Bank Holiday weather: Things are set to heat up over the weekend according to the Met Office.

After some very wet and windy weather over the past few days, now the sun is finally set to make an appearance.

In fact, the bank holiday weekend could see temperatures higher than Monaco in the south of France.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will heat up by Thursday as the Arctic winds disappear.

And while it could be cloudy on Friday, the mercury is set to rise to 20C in some places across the country.

It could be sunbathing weather over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

This would mean Brits would be basking in temperatures hotter than the south of France, with Monaco only managing to reach 17C.

Speaking to the Mirror, Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: “If we do see some cloud breaks, temperatures will respond very well because we are seeing much more humid air across the UK, so 17C and 18C in the south but given any cloud breaks there is potential for 19C or 20C in the south east.

“Again colder towards the north but actually it is the far north of Scotland where we keep the very chilly air otherwise it is double figures for many.

Brits could enjoy sunny weather this bank holiday. Picture: Getty Images

“Then that milder air spreads across the whole of the UK as we start off the long weekend.”

Unfortunately, many of us won’t be able to escape the rain which will move in from the west, but these should be light and short showers.

Aidan added: "Certainly warmer weather on the way but a few overnight frosts to watch out for before we get there.”

London is expecting highs of 19C, while in Manchester highs of 14C are expected and in Edinburgh, the mercury will reach 12C.

Brits will be enjoying sunny weather over the May Bank Holiday. Picture: PA Images

Forecaster Nick Silkstone also told The Sun that temperatures will reach above average over the next few days.

"It will potentially take until the end of the week for the milder air to push as far north as northern Scotland,” he said.

"As the milder air pushes in temperatures will once again trend upwards and be mostly a little above average by the bank holiday weekend, although still perhaps remaining nearer average in the extreme northeast."