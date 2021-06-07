UK weather: Britain to be hotter than Ibiza with 30c heatwave this month

The weather is going to get even hotter later this month. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

Britains are set to sizzle in another 10-day heatwave this month.

After another sunny weekend, things are set to get even hotter later this month.

While thunderstorms and rain could be headed for many parts of the UK today, this will make way for some very warm conditions over the next few weeks.

Brian Gaze, a forecaster at Weather Outlook, predicted the hottest day could be set to arrive by Friday, June 11, where temperatures could reach 27C in the south.

The weather will stay warm over the coming week. Picture: PA Images

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “GFS12z going for 27C on Friday. Given its tendency to undershoot there's a realistic possibility of it being the warmest day of the year so far."

A week later, things could continue to heat up, with Wednesday, June 16, seeing the mercury top 30C in the south-east.

He shared a photo of a weather map alongside the caption: "GEFS00z perturbation 29 is interesting to say the least."

Meanwhile, this week heavy showers are forecast for parts of the UK, especially in the north and east of the country.

GEFS00z perturbation 29 is interesting to say the least https://t.co/RRrqExXuQQ pic.twitter.com/7sfqSTJ5aJ — TheWeatherOutlook (@TWOweather) June 5, 2021

The Met Office has warned people in those areas to expect some heavy showers as well as a thundery weather throughout the day.

But this will be short lived and things will clear up as we head into the week.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “We are looking at what could be hot conditions over the next few weeks, but it’s still very early to tell whether it will be the hottest June yet.

“High pressure is starting to build which should lead to fine and dry conditions, with the occasional showery and thundery outbreaks.

“We’re hopefully looking at what will be a very nice June indeed.”

Coral is also offering odds of 4-6 that June will be the hottest ever, with spokesman John Hill saying: "We've already been treated to some glorious weather so far this month - and the best may still be to come.”