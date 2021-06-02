You can now buy your dog a paddling pool that has sprinklers

2 June 2021, 11:23

You can now get a paddling pool with a sprinkler for your dog
You can now get a paddling pool with a sprinkler for your dog. Picture: Big Ralph

The Dog Fountain Splash Mat will keep your dogs cool through the hot weather.

It looks like summer is here to stay, with the sun finally making an appearance after a very wet Spring.

So as we all spend more time outside, now pet owners can treat their dogs to a brand new paddling pool.

The Dog Fountain Splash Mat is an inflatable that has sprinklers attached to keep your pup cool in the heat.

Dog Fountain Splash Mat by Big Ralph
Dog Fountain Splash Mat by Big Ralph. Picture: Big Ralph

Created by Big Ralph, the fountain mat is 150cm in diameter, making it perfect for any size pooch.

All you need to do is connect it to the water pipe to enable the sprinkler, and provide your dog with hours of fun in the sun.

Each mat is also completely safe for your furry friends and is environmentally friendly and durable.

It usually costs £50.99, but is currently half price and on sale for just £25.99.

OGIMA Splash Sprinkler Pad on Amazon
OGIMA Splash Sprinkler Pad on Amazon. Picture: Amazon

There are also some other options available at the moment, including the OGIMA Splash Sprinkler Pad.

Sold on Amazon, this paddling pool costs £17.99 and is slip resistant.

It is also made from environmentally friendly PVC material and is free of BPA, making it safe for the whole family to enjoy.

B&M’s cooling mats for dogs
B&M’s cooling mats for dogs. Picture: B&M

Meanwhile, B&M has now brought back £5 cooling mats for pets to help them stay comfortable over the next few months.

They are around 60cm wide and designed to look like giant fruit slices.

The mats automatically cool when your pet sits on it and are also designed to help with allergies, heat stroke and skin conditions.

If you wanted to get your hands on one, they cost £5, which is the same price as they were last year.

