First pictures of London's floating sky pool shows people swimming 115ft above the ground

The sky pool in London is the first of its kind. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

Residents at the luxury apartments have been taking to the terrifying pool to cool down during the heatwave.

As temperatures reached 25 degrees over the bank holiday weekend, people across Britain flocked to beaches and pools in order to cool off.

But would you take a dip in a swimming pool located 115ft above the ground in order to cool off?

A number of residents living in Nine Elms, London, did this weekend following the opening of the world's first floating sky pool.

People could be seen enjoying the new swimming pool this weekend as the heatwave continued. Picture: Getty

The gravity-defying swimming pool opened earlier this year and was built between two blocks of luxury flats.

The pool is located on the 10th floor and sits 115ft above the ground.

It hold a massive 400 tons of water, is 82ft long, 10ft deep and reportedly weighs around 375 tonnes.

The pool was actually shipped 5,000 miles across the world from Colorado in the US.

The floating swimming pool holds 400 tons of water. Picture: Getty

The sky pool is on the tenth floor and 115ft up in the air. Picture: Getty

This weekend, residents from the luxury apartments were pictured taking advantage of the hot weather, going for a swim in the impressive new London attraction.

Sadly for thrill-seekers who would love the chance to swim in the transparent glass pool, it is only available to those who live in the apartments.

But these properties do not come cheap at all, with prices starting at £600,000 and climbing all the way to £5million for the penthouse suites.

The pool has a glass bottom, which means swimmers can see the ground while taking a dip. Picture: Getty

Located near the pool is also a spa and a bar for residents looking to bask in the glorious June sunshine.

They'll also be treated to incredible views of the city, including those of the Houses of Parliament, the US Embassy and the London Eye.

Speaking about the fitting of the pool into the 10th floor, Ballymore – the property developer behind the world's first sky pool – said: "The lifting was a precision process, as there was a tolerance of just 30 centimetres in installing the pool into its steel frame."

The pool is sadly only available for people living in the luxury apartments. Picture: PA

On their official website, you get more of an insight into the construction of the pool: "After a series of technical drawings and behavioural analyses, the dimensions of the pool were decided.

"With sides 200 millimetres thick and 3.2 meters deep, and with a bottom 300 millimetres thick, the 50-tonne acrylic pool will span the 14 meters between the buildings, with steps and filtrations systems sitting either end, and five modes of lighting to add to the feeling of magic."