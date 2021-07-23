UK weather: Heatwave to end this weekend with rain and thunder to hit Britain

The weather is set to take a turn for the worse. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office has predicted a very wet weekend for many of us.

We’ve all been struggling in the heat over the past few days, but now it looks like the hot weather could be coming to an end.

As of today, temperatures are set to drop dramatically, with even the chance of thunder and floods this weekend.

While temperatures reached a whopping 32C on Thursday, the amber heat warning has now expired and temperatures will stay around 24C.

The weather has been boiling hot this week. Picture: Alamy

Met Office forecasters have also predicted thundery showers will hit parts of the country on Saturday and Sunday, developing across the South West.

They state: “There will be heavy rain and thunderstorms spreading north across southwest England into south Wales and the Midlands by morning.

“It will be mainly dry elsewhere, but rather cloudy in the northeast.”

As for Saturday, there is also set to be ‘heavy showers and thunderstorms in the south’, while things will stay dry, sunny and very warm in the north, but cooler near the North Sea coasts.

Heading into the rest of the weekend, heavy showers will continue in the south on Sunday but it will be mainly dry elsewhere.

And things will say the same on Monday, with further heavy showers in the east and in the south.

In contrast, parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland will most likely stay fine and warm.

This comes after England recorded its hottest temperature of the year on Tuesday, with Heathrow Airport in west London reaching a whopping 32.2C.

Brits were seen flocking to beaches and parks across the country to soak up the sunshine after weeks of rain.

The Met Office and Public Health England are continuing to urge people to stay safe in the hot conditions, by drinking plenty of water, wearing sunscreen and helping anyone who is vulnerable.