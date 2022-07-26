UK weather: Met Office warns of second heatwave with 30C highs

The weather is set to heat up again. Picture: Alamy/Met Office Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

The Met Office has predicted the UK could see another heatwave by the end of the month.

We might have only just recovered from the 40C heatwave last week, but now another blast of hot air is heading for the UK.

According to the Met Office, late July and early August will see more dry weather, with the south experiencing the hottest spells.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Some southeastern areas of the country could reach their heatwave thresholds on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st July (with maximum temperatures of 28°C – 30°C possible in London and SE England.

The Met Office has predicted high temperatures. Picture: Alamy

“However, there are currently no indications that conditions will be anything like as hot as they were across large areas of the UK on the 18th and 19th July.”

However, WXCHARTS forecasts see temperatures reaching around 34C by the last weekend of July and the beginning of August.

This comes after the UK recorded its highest temperature ever in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, last week when the mercury reached 40.3C.

As for this weekend, temperatures are currently predicted to reach 27°C in London on Friday before rising to 28°C on Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine.

Temperatures could rise by next month. Picture: Getty Images

The Met Office predicts there will be sunshine and showers across much of the rest of the country, with things possibly turning heavy and thundery in the northwest.

Stephen Dixon, a spokesman for the Met Office, told The Mirror: "We will see showery weather through this week with some good spells of sunshine.

"It will be generally drier in the south and high temperatures are expected this weekend.

"Temperatures in the south-east could get up to 26C over the weekend."

The warm weather is expected to continue over the next month or so, with so-called ‘Saharan Surges’ reportedly sweeping in from North Africa.

The Weather Outlook's meteorologist Brian Gaze told the Daily Star: “After the record heat, four more spells which people would call heatwaves are forecast this summer.

“There is a good signal for very warm conditions around 30C this coming weekend, and then mid-August and late August are expected to reach over 28C in the south.

“There’s a good probability of 35C highs in August, with heat from Europe and north Africa likely to reach Britain again. And another 28C spell is expected in September.”