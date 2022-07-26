UK weather: Met Office warns of second heatwave with 30C highs

26 July 2022, 10:40

The weather is set to heat up again
The weather is set to heat up again. Picture: Alamy/Met Office Twitter
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Met Office has predicted the UK could see another heatwave by the end of the month.

We might have only just recovered from the 40C heatwave last week, but now another blast of hot air is heading for the UK.

According to the Met Office, late July and early August will see more dry weather, with the south experiencing the hottest spells.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Some southeastern areas of the country could reach their heatwave thresholds on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st July (with maximum temperatures of 28°C – 30°C possible in London and SE England.

The Met Office has predicted high temperatures
The Met Office has predicted high temperatures. Picture: Alamy

“However, there are currently no indications that conditions will be anything like as hot as they were across large areas of the UK on the 18th and 19th July.”

However, WXCHARTS forecasts see temperatures reaching around 34C by the last weekend of July and the beginning of August.

This comes after the UK recorded its highest temperature ever in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, last week when the mercury reached 40.3C.

As for this weekend, temperatures are currently predicted to reach 27°C in London on Friday before rising to 28°C on Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine.

Temperatures could rise by next month
Temperatures could rise by next month. Picture: Getty Images

The Met Office predicts there will be sunshine and showers across much of the rest of the country, with things possibly turning heavy and thundery in the northwest.

Stephen Dixon, a spokesman for the Met Office, told The Mirror: "We will see showery weather through this week with some good spells of sunshine.

"It will be generally drier in the south and high temperatures are expected this weekend.

"Temperatures in the south-east could get up to 26C over the weekend."

The warm weather is expected to continue over the next month or so, with so-called ‘Saharan Surges’ reportedly sweeping in from North Africa.

The Weather Outlook's meteorologist Brian Gaze told the Daily Star: “After the record heat, four more spells which people would call heatwaves are forecast this summer.

“There is a good signal for very warm conditions around 30C this coming weekend, and then mid-August and late August are expected to reach over 28C in the south.

“There’s a good probability of 35C highs in August, with heat from Europe and north Africa likely to reach Britain again. And another 28C spell is expected in September.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen's guard screamed at a tourist

Tourist shocked after Queen's guard shouts at her for touching his horse

Royals

Micronesia's first COVID outbreak reaches 1,000 cases - after avoiding the virus for two-and-a-half years

UK & World

JD Sports lines up former B&Q executive Schultz as next CEO

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford has been sharing some adorable photos to Instagram

Inside Sue Radford's theme park trip as summer holidays kick off

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings

The reason Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings

Celebrities

Elton and Britney are reportedly releasing a new version of Tiny Dancer

Britney Spears and Elton John 'to release duet of Tiny Dancer next month'

Celebrities

Jamie Allen plays for Halifax FC

What is Love Island star Jamie Allen's net worth?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash get married in intimate wedding at Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Dec Donnelly recently welcomed his second child

Dec Donnelly's baby name has a sweet nod to Ant McPartlin

Celebrities

Ellie Goulding's Songs That Define Me

Ellie Goulding admits she loves Harry Styles' music in Heart's Songs That Define Me

Celebrities

The Commonwealth Games starts on July 28

When is the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony 2022?

Lifestyle

Adam Woodyatt has a new job

EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt spotted selling food at a festival two years after quitting soap

TV & Movies

Spain looks set to introduce new rules for Brit holidaymakers

Brits travelling to Spain may be asked to prove they can spend £85 a day

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has left social media ahead of her wedding

Stacey Solomon quits social media with sweet message ahead of wedding to Joe Swash

Celebrities

Sue Radford has welcomed another member of the family

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces arrival of 13th grandchild

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon's wedding date revealed

When is Stacey Solomon's wedding date?

Celebrities

Four Love Island stars were dumped last night

Love Island 2022: Who left the villa last night?

TV & Movies

Dec Donnelly has welcomed his second child

Dec Donnelly announces birth of baby boy

Celebrities