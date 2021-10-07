UK weather: Met Office warns snow could fall within weeks

Snow could fall in the UK later this month. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

By Heart reporter

After a warm weekend, temperatures are set to plummet by the end of the month.

Summer feels like a long time ago now, with the weather turning more and more wintery.

And it looks like things could get even chillier at the end of the month, with snow even expected across higher ground.

Met Office forecasters are now predicting temperatures to plummet by as much as 10C from mid-October.

Snow could fall over higher ground this month. Picture: Alamy

This could bring with it snow to the Scottish mountains and higher ground in England and North Wales from October 19 through to November 2.

Senior forecaster at the Met Office, Greg Dewhurst, told The Sun: “We're likely to see some snowy weather in higher parts as October moves into November.

“Likely areas to be affected are the Scottish mountains as well as higher ground in northern England and northern Wales.”

But not everyone will see it, as he added: "Low areas are unlikely to see any. It’s quite normal for this time of year."

And the bookies have also predicted the white stuff will come sooner than expected, with odds that snow will fall in a major UK city before the end of the month.

A spokesperson for Coral said: "We better make the most of any balmy temperatures because the end of October looks set to be a big freeze, so much so that we make it odds on for snow to fall this month in the UK.

"We make it a 2-1 chance that this winter goes into the record books as the coldest the UK has ever had."

Meanwhile, this weekend could see temperatures rise above 20C in October for the first time since 2019.

Met Office forecaster Sarah Kent told the Sun: “It’s going to be lovely and warm throughout the weekend.

“And it’s more than welcome after the heavy rainfall we saw at the start of the week."

The weather will be unsettled towards the end of the month. Picture: Alamy

As we head into November, things will be much more unsettled, but temperatures will remain above average.

The Met Office’s long range forecast states: “The wettest and windiest conditions will remain to the north and the northwest and more settled conditions to southern and eastern areas.

“Moving forward, wider dry spells are likely across the country, with the risk of overnight fog which will clear by day.

“Through this period temperatures will remain near or above average. There is a chance of a colder settled period becoming established by early November.”