UK weather: Met Office warns snow could fall within weeks

7 October 2021, 08:15 | Updated: 7 October 2021, 08:17

Snow could fall in the UK later this month
Snow could fall in the UK later this month. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

After a warm weekend, temperatures are set to plummet by the end of the month.

Summer feels like a long time ago now, with the weather turning more and more wintery.

And it looks like things could get even chillier at the end of the month, with snow even expected across higher ground.

Met Office forecasters are now predicting temperatures to plummet by as much as 10C from mid-October.

Snow could fall over higher ground this month
Snow could fall over higher ground this month. Picture: Alamy

This could bring with it snow to the Scottish mountains and higher ground in England and North Wales from October 19 through to November 2.

Senior forecaster at the Met Office, Greg Dewhurst, told The Sun: “We're likely to see some snowy weather in higher parts as October moves into November.

“Likely areas to be affected are the Scottish mountains as well as higher ground in northern England and northern Wales.”

But not everyone will see it, as he added: "Low areas are unlikely to see any. It’s quite normal for this time of year."

And the bookies have also predicted the white stuff will come sooner than expected, with odds that snow will fall in a major UK city before the end of the month.

A spokesperson for Coral said: "We better make the most of any balmy temperatures because the end of October looks set to be a big freeze, so much so that we make it odds on for snow to fall this month in the UK.

"We make it a 2-1 chance that this winter goes into the record books as the coldest the UK has ever had."

Meanwhile, this weekend could see temperatures rise above 20C in October for the first time since 2019.

Met Office forecaster Sarah Kent told the Sun: “It’s going to be lovely and warm throughout the weekend.

“And it’s more than welcome after the heavy rainfall we saw at the start of the week."

The weather will be unsettled towards the end of the month
The weather will be unsettled towards the end of the month. Picture: Alamy

As we head into November, things will be much more unsettled, but temperatures will remain above average.

The Met Office’s long range forecast states: “The wettest and windiest conditions will remain to the north and the northwest and more settled conditions to southern and eastern areas.

“Moving forward, wider dry spells are likely across the country, with the risk of overnight fog which will clear by day.

“Through this period temperatures will remain near or above average. There is a chance of a colder settled period becoming established by early November.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cara Donovan is suing her wedding venue

Bride suing wedding venue for £150,000 after slipping on dance floor

Lifestyle

Stink bug species found in Surrey as experts warn they could become 'problematic' for crops and gardens

UK & World

COVID-19: More than one million people say they have long COVID, ONS data shows

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

There are eight episodes of Alice in Borderland

How many episodes of Alice in Borderland are there?

TV & Movies

Who plays Hikari in Alice in Borderland?

Who plays Hikari in Alice in Borderland?

TV & Movies

Will there be an Alice in Borderland season two?

Alice in Borderland season two: release date, cast and everything we know

TV & Movies

Dancing On Ice full confirmed line-up

Dancing On Ice contestants 2022: the full confirmed line-up so far

TV & Movies

Fancy a winter getaway? These countries are back on the travel list

Full list of all 32 countries with eased travel restrictions

Travel

The mum decided to change her baby's name at six months (stock images)

'I changed my baby's name after six months as I didn't like it'

Lifestyle

Joe took Zachary and Leighton to Thorpe Park

Joe Swash beams as he poses with stepsons at Thorpe Park

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's outfit is from Sandro Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her shirt and trousers from Sandro Paris

Celebrities

Seb's dad in Coronation Street used to be on EastEnders

Coronation Street fans recognise Seb's dad as ex-EastEnders star Stephen Lord

TV & Movies

There are six episodes of The Chestnut Man

How many episodes of The Chestnut Man are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon's dad has shared a tribute to the star

Stacey Solomon fans convinced her dad has accidentally ‘given away’ baby’s name

Celebrities

Margaret Qualley stars in Netflix series Maid

Who is Margaret Qualley? Get to know the actress who plays Alex in Maid

Celebrities

A woman has refused to babysit 40 children at her brother's wedding

Woman accused of 'ruining' her brother's wedding after refusing to babysit 40 kids

Lifestyle

Maid was filmed in Canada

Where was Maid on Netflix filmed?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia's Cameron Dunne and Coco Stedman were caught in a cheating scandal

Married at First Sight Australia's Cameron Dunne and Coco Stedman were caught in a cheating scandal

TV & Movies