Night shift workers can now get paid £500 to be a ‘professional sleeper’

6 October 2021, 11:41

A blind company is looking for 'professional sleepers'
A blind company is looking for 'professional sleepers'. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A company is on the look out for shift workers to take part in a new study - and they could get paid £500.

Night shift workers can now get paid £500 to become professional sleepers.

Blind company 247 Blinds is on the search for volunteers such as healthcare workers, taxi drivers and police officers to take part in the study.

Given the title of ‘Professional Sleeper’, the five lucky participants will be fitted with sleep monitoring equipment before taking part in ‘a variety of changes to their usual routine’.

You could get paid to sleep in this study
You could get paid to sleep in this study. Picture: Alamy

Advised by a sleep specialist, this will include adjusting their sleeping temperature, light source, sound and diet.

The candidates will all be of varying ages and professions and will each receive £500 for taking part.

To apply, you must be a registered shift worker with a work schedule that falls outside the hours of 7am and 6pm.

This includes those who work evening, night and early mornings and could be any of the following professions:

  • Delivery drivers
  • Police officers
  • Healthcare workers
  • Taxi drivers
  • Security guards
  • Manufacturing industry workers

Their website explains: “The study will begin during the month of October at your own home and will follow 10 separate night shifts, during which you will undertake a pre agreed schedule of tests including a variety of bedtime preparations which could include; temperature, light, sound, diet and sleep aids, where your sleeping patterns will be analysed.

"This will be established in conjunction with you and our sleep expert at the start of the study."

Shift workers can apply through the website here until the 21st October, 2021.

Speaking about the study, Jason Peterkin, director at 247 Blinds, said: “The last ten years has seen a significant growth in the number of people working through the night.

"Whilst we’re happy to keep on manufacturing and selling blackout blinds to shift workers, we feel it’s important to understand more about the nuances of daytime sleep.

“By undertaking this important study, we can use real-life scenarios and data to enable us to develop the most effective products, whilst sharing our wider findings to help the British public overcome the challenge of daytime sleep.”

