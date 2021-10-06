Friends who broke legs after breaking into closed water park threaten legal action

The friends shared their story on This Morning yesterday. Picture: ITV

By Heart reporter

Claire Vickers, 46, and Barry Douglas, 44, told their story on This Morning yesterday.

Two friends who broke into a water park while drunk have threatened legal action against the park after they broke their legs while going down a slide.

Claire Vickers, 46, and Barry Douglas, 44, appeared on This Morning yesterday to share their story.

**Warning: graphic details ahead**

They explained to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that they decided to go down the slide, but that they didn't realise there was a metal barrier at its exit.

The friends are temporarily using wheelchairs. Picture: ITV

Claire shattered her ankle, and also had part of her shin bone poking out her leg, while Barry had broken both of his ankles and fibular, in an incident that Claire described as being "like something out of a Saw movie".

Barry, who had been skinny dipping, ended up passing out in the slide before being rescued three-and-a-half hours later.

They were rescued after police heard reports of 'kids' messing around in the park.

Claire said: "They looked down and saw us all mangled up."

The friends have said the park should have better security. Picture: ITV

The friends said they were rushed to hospital, and Barry shared that he has had to make 'serious changes' to his life.

No police action was taken against the friends, but they have revealed that they are taking legal action against the park.

Barry claimed that there should have been 'better security', and said that it was 'too easy to get into'.

Claire and Barry divided This Morning viewers. Picture: ITV

Many This Morning viewers were shocked at their threat of legal action, with one writing: "'Legal action will be taken' IS HE JOKING".

Another added: "are they really blaming the water park ? LEGAL ACTION FOR WHAT".

Some were sympathetic towards the couple, with one writing: "Oh jeez! A compound fracture is excruciating. She’ll have a very painful recovery ahead. #ThisMorning."