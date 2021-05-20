UK weather: Met Office issues warning as month's worth of rain set to batter Britain

By Naomi Bartram

The weather forecast over the next few days is looking very wet and windy.

It looks like summer is a long way off yet as more heavy rain is on its way.

The Met Office has also issued a wind warning in the south of England and south Wales from 3pm this afternoon, which lasts until 9pm on Friday.

This is down to an 'unusually deep area of low pressure’ that will move slowly eastwards across the UK.

These unsettled conditions are set to continue through the weekend, with some forecasters urging homeowners to even tie down their garden furniture.

Met Office chief meteorologist Dan Suri told Daily Mail: “The low pressure system moving in from the west is going to bring some heavy rain across much of the UK from Thursday and into Friday.

“With wind looking to be strongest in southern coastal areas, including south Wales, there's a chance of some disruption to travel plans and potential damage to temporary structures, such as tents and marquees.”

This incoming Atlantic depression will bring some #wet and #windy weather to Wales, northwest England, southern and eastern Scotland and Northern Ireland:



➡️ Tricky travelling conditions

➡️ Coastal gales, mainly further south

➡️ Wettest over high ground pic.twitter.com/M4s3vxa3fS — Met Office (@metoffice) May 20, 2021

Winds could reach up to 60mph along the coast, while up to 70mm (2.8in) of rain is set to fall - the normal average for the entire month.

The Met Office adds: “An unusually deep area of low pressure for the time of year will move slowly eastwards across a central swathe of the UK during Thursday night and Friday.

“In addition to some heavy rain, this low will bring with it a spell of relatively high winds. The windiest conditions will start to affect south Wales and southwest England Thursday late afternoon and evening before spreading across southern England Thursday night and early Friday."

But it looks like there is a glimmer of hope, as the mercury could reach 20C by the bank holiday weekend.

AccuWeather are predicting warmer temperatures for most of next month, with the Met Office confirming conditions will become a lot more settled.

According to the experts, a particularly strong spell of sunshine is set to last for 16 days starting on June 15.

There are also only two days of rain forecast for June so far, making up for the huge rainfall we’ve had this month.

