UK weather: 'Mini heatwave' set for Britain as temperatures reach 20C

17 April 2023, 14:04 | Updated: 17 April 2023, 14:10

The weather is set to heat up in the UK this week
The weather is set to heat up in the UK this week. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Forecasters have predicted warm weather is on the way this spring, with temperatures even reaching 20C in parts of the UK.

After a very wet and windy few weeks, the weather is finally changing across the UK.

And the sun could be here to stay, with forecasters predicting a ‘mini heatwave’ for many of us over the next few weeks.

ITV weather presenter Philippa Drew said: “There’s good confidence in the forecast for something drier, brighter and warmer.

“It looks as though afternoon temperatures should be comfortably into the mid perhaps high-teens. Locally we could even creep towards 20C.

The weather is set to stay sunny this month
The weather is set to stay sunny this month. Picture: Alamy

“But it does come with caveats... spring months are notorious for large diurnal variations – the difference between overnight minimums and daytime maximums. With that in mind early mornings will be on the chilly side and the east coast will struggle with an easterly breeze.

"So heatwave, not quite, but a lot more settled.”

As for the next few days, it should be mostly dry with aa few showers possible in southern areas.

Northern parts of the country will remain dry on Thursday and Friday, but there is an increasing chance of rain or showers further south.

Warm weather is heading for the UK
Warm weather is heading for the UK. Picture: Alamy

The sudden rise in temperatures could see Brits enjoying a warmer few days than some of Europe’s most popular holiday hotspots.

Jim Dale, meteorologist for British Weather Services said: “I would expect a mini heatwave in May – it is well overdue.

“This is considering the weather we have had so far this spring, which has lacked the heat seen by now in previous years, often with April temperatures well into the 20s.

“We are now walking into summer with temperatures to rise into the high teens next week, possibly touching 20C.”

This comes after England had its wettest March since 1981, according to Met Office statistics.

The next few weeks could be warm
The next few weeks could be warm. Picture: Alamy

Wales and Northern Ireland have all had one of their ten wettest Marches on records which go back to 1836.

Wales had 206.5mm of rain, double its long-term average, while for England, 119.2mm of rain fell, which is more than double its long-term average.

The Met Office’s head of the National Climate Information Centre, Dr Mark McCarthy said: “Although the month started cold and dry for many, moist, milder air soon pushed up from the south bringing frequent heavy periods of rain, this being longest-lasting in the southern half of the UK.

“Overall this has been an unsettled month dominated by Atlantic low pressure weather systems. Many parts of southern and central England and south Wales have received more than double their average rainfall for March, which is in stark contrast to the dry February England experienced.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sudan's army chief says climate for intervention by African leaders 'not suitable' as millions remain trapped

UK & World

Two charged with 'running illegal police station' in New York for Chinese government

UK & World

Why is Rishi Sunak being investigated over wife's shares and could the PM be suspended?

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

A waiter has revealed her frustration at a group splitting a bill 21 ways

Waiter frustrated as table of 21 ask for separate bills

Lifestyle

Here's our pick of the best hotels in London

London's best hotels for your staycation in the big city

Travel

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend were on the red carpet

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant share red carpet kiss in rare public appearance

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby won't be on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today and what is shingles?

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield thanked fans for their support after his brother was charged

Phillip Schofield thanks fans for support as he returns to This Morning after brother's guilty verdict

TV & Movies

Amy Lou Smith gave birth before her BGT audition aired

Britain’s Got Talent star gives birth hours before her audition airs

TV & Movies

Parents Sofia and Lorenzo have struggled to tell the boys apart since birth.

Panicked mum of twins calls police when she can't tell sons apart

Parenting

Evelyn Ellis previously appeared on Big Brother

Married at First Sight Australia star Evelyn Ellis' dramatic Big Brother UK appearance

TV & Movies

King Charles Coronation mugs are the must-buy for the royal event

King Charles Coronation mugs: 13 classic and traditional royal keepsakes

Shopping

A Tesco shopper found a Huntsman spider in his bananas

Terrified shopper finds world’s largest venomous spider with egg sac in Tesco bananas

Lifestyle

33 schools across Suffolk and Essex are due to close for an additional five days.

Parents furious after schools add one-week extra holiday to autumn half-term

Parenting

Owen Warner has gone official with his new girlfriend Gemma Donovan

Inside I'm A Celebrity winner Owen Warner’s romance with Jason Donovan's daughter

Showbiz

Alicya Eyo starred in Emmerdale

Ruby Haswell Emmerdale: What happened and where is actress Alicya Eyo now?

TV & Movies

Ed and Cherry have two daughters together, Lyra and Jupiter.

Who is Ed Sheeran's wife? Sweet story behind his and Cherry Seaborn's relationship

Celebrities