Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant share red carpet kiss in rare public appearance

17 April 2023, 11:50 | Updated: 17 April 2023, 14:53

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant attend MOCA Gala 2023

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Keanu Reeves looked loved up with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant during Saturday night's Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles.

Keanu Reeves looked over the moon on Saturday when he walked the red carpet with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

The Matrix star was attending the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles and took his long-term partner Alexandra.

Wearing ia black suit, brown boots, and striped tie, 58-year-old Keanu looked amazing as Alexandra, 50, stunned in a red floral dress.

Photographers snapped pictures of the pair sharing a kiss and looking very much in love.

Ashley Roberts has all the details on Keanu Reeves' red carpet appearance

And fans absolutely loved the sweet moment, with one writing on Twitter: “Oh beautiful couple, while another said: “I love how he looks at her.”

A third added: “They are too cute together!! I love seeing happy Keanu!!”

The couple doesn't often make public appearances together, having last publicly walked the red carpet at the 2022 MOCA Gala.

According to US Weekly, the pair first met at a dinner party in 2009 and struck up a professional relationship.

They went on to work together on Keanu’s first poetry book ‘Ode to Happiness’ in April 2011 and artist Alexandra created the illustrations.

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra were on the red carpet
Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra were on the red carpet. Picture: Getty Images

She then went on to illustrate his 2016 book Shadows, while the pair also co-own X Artists Books, which they founded in 2017.

They first went public with their romance in 2019 when they attended the LACMA Art and Film Gala together.

Alexandra then spoke about her boyfriend the following year, telling Vogue:"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating.

"But the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'"

Keanu Reeves appeared on the red carpet with his girlfriend
Keanu Reeves appeared on the red carpet with his girlfriend. Picture: Getty Images

Film star Keanu has also opened up about his romance, saying he loves spending time with Alexandra and even recalled a recent ‘moment of bliss’.

He told People: "A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected.

“We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Holly Willoughby won't be on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today and what is shingles?

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield thanked fans for their support after his brother was charged

Phillip Schofield thanks fans for support as he returns to This Morning after brother's guilty verdict

TV & Movies

Amy Lou Smith gave birth before her BGT audition aired

Britain’s Got Talent star gives birth hours before her audition airs

TV & Movies

Evelyn Ellis previously appeared on Big Brother

Married at First Sight Australia star Evelyn Ellis' dramatic Big Brother UK appearance

TV & Movies

Owen Warner has gone official with his new girlfriend Gemma Donovan

Inside I'm A Celebrity winner Owen Warner’s romance with Jason Donovan's daughter

Trending on Heart

A waiter has revealed her frustration at a group splitting a bill 21 ways

Waiter frustrated as table of 21 ask for separate bills

Lifestyle

Here's our pick of the best hotels in London

London's best hotels for your staycation in the big city

Travel

Parents Sofia and Lorenzo have struggled to tell the boys apart since birth.

Panicked mum of twins calls police when she can't tell sons apart

Parenting

King Charles Coronation mugs are the must-buy for the royal event

King Charles Coronation mugs: 13 classic and traditional royal keepsakes

Shopping

A Tesco shopper found a Huntsman spider in his bananas

Terrified shopper finds world’s largest venomous spider with egg sac in Tesco bananas

Lifestyle

33 schools across Suffolk and Essex are due to close for an additional five days.

Parents furious after schools add one-week extra holiday to autumn half-term

Parenting

Alicya Eyo starred in Emmerdale

Ruby Haswell Emmerdale: What happened and where is actress Alicya Eyo now?

TV & Movies

Ed and Cherry have two daughters together, Lyra and Jupiter.

Who is Ed Sheeran's wife? Sweet story behind his and Cherry Seaborn's relationship

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity South Africa will air from Monday 24th April on ITV1 and ITVX.

When does I'm A Celebrity South Africa start?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Tahnee and Ollie were matched on MAFS Australia

Inside Married at First Sight stars Tahnee and Ollie's relationship after the show

TV & Movies

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies

The Chase contestant made history this week

The Chase viewers shocked after contestant's record-breaking solo win

TV & Movies

Layton and Mel are still together after Married at First Sight Australia

Inside Married at First Sight Australia stars Melinda and Layton's relationship after the show

TV & Movies

A Harry Potter TV series is officially in the works, confirms Warner Bros.

Harry Potter is officially being turned into a TV series

TV & Movies