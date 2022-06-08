Keanu Reeves makes rare public appearance with his girlfriend

8 June 2022, 10:12

Keanu and Alexandra have made another red carpet appearance
Keanu and Alexandra have made another red carpet appearance. Picture: Getty

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant were pictured holding hands on the 2022 MOCA Gala red carpet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Keanu Reeves made a rare public appearance with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant in LA earlier this week.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2019, were photographed holding hands as they attended the 2022 MOCA Gala.

Keanu and Alexandra tend to keep their relationship very private, so fans were delighted to see them out and about together.

One person wrote: "They are so amazing and loving each other. Every private, but you can tell there's a lot of love and adoration for one another. So happy for them both. Love will always prevail."

The couple attended an event in LA
The couple attended an event in LA. Picture: Getty
The pair looked in high spirits as they posed for the cameras
The pair looked in high spirits as they posed for the cameras. Picture: Getty
The couple first met in 2011
The couple first met in 2011. Picture: Getty

Another added: "They look beautiful together. So happy for both of them!"

The pair first met in 2011 after collaborating on an adult picture book series called Ode to Happiness and Shadows.

They went public with their romance in 2019
They went public with their romance in 2019. Picture: Getty

They then made their first public appearance as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2019.

Speaking to Vogue about the attention she received, Alexandra later said: "I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating.

"But the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'"

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Davide Sanclimenti entered the Love Island villa

How old is Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti?

TV & Movies

Linda Carter is played by Kellie Bright in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Kellie Bright's life away from Linda Carter including famous husband

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has joked Joe Swash is trying to get her pregnant

Stacey Solomon jokes Joe Swash is 'trying to get her pregnant' again
A man has asked for advice over his proposal

'I proposed to my girlfriend at my brother’s wedding and he’s furious'

Lifestyle

Jorgie Porter has revealed she is pregnant

Jorgie Porter announces pregnancy after heartbreaking miscarriage of quadruplets
Holly Willoughby is wearing a yellow dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow dress from Gaala
Afia Tonkmor is a Love Island bombshell

Who is Love Island's Afia Tonkmor? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is a Love Island bombshell

Who is Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Olly Murs is engaged to Amelia Tank

Olly Murs announces engagement to Amelia Tank

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her nautical blue dress from Ghost
Luca Bish dated Saffron Barker

Love Island's Luca Bish opens up about famous ex-girlfriends

TV & Movies

Here's when Casa Amor could start

When does Casa Amor start on Love Island 2022?

TV & Movies

Peter Andre has revealed his kids will earn 'pocket money' from his new show

Peter Andre reveals kids Princess and Junior are paid to appear on new reality show
Frank in Coronation Street is played by Simon O'Brien

Inside the real life of Coronation Street's Simon O'Brien away from Frank Bardsley role

TV & Movies

Here's how old the Love Island contestants are

Love Island 2022 cast ages: How old are the contestants?

TV & Movies