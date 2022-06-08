Keanu Reeves makes rare public appearance with his girlfriend

Keanu and Alexandra have made another red carpet appearance. Picture: Getty

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant were pictured holding hands on the 2022 MOCA Gala red carpet.

Keanu Reeves made a rare public appearance with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant in LA earlier this week.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2019, were photographed holding hands as they attended the 2022 MOCA Gala.

Keanu and Alexandra tend to keep their relationship very private, so fans were delighted to see them out and about together.

One person wrote: "They are so amazing and loving each other. Every private, but you can tell there's a lot of love and adoration for one another. So happy for them both. Love will always prevail."

The couple attended an event in LA. Picture: Getty

The pair looked in high spirits as they posed for the cameras. Picture: Getty

The couple first met in 2011. Picture: Getty

Another added: "They look beautiful together. So happy for both of them!"

The pair first met in 2011 after collaborating on an adult picture book series called Ode to Happiness and Shadows.

They went public with their romance in 2019. Picture: Getty

They then made their first public appearance as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2019.

Speaking to Vogue about the attention she received, Alexandra later said: "I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating.

"But the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'"