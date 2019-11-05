Keanu Reeves, 55, goes public with new girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 46

This is the first time in over a decade the actor has gone public with a romance

Keanu Reeves has made a rare public display of affection, attending a red carpet event hand-in-hand with his reported new girlfriend - artist Alexandra Grant.

Keanu Reeves has gone public with his girlfriend. Picture: Getty

The Matrix actor, 55, is known for avoiding discussion about his romances throughout his 35 year career, and this is the first time he has seemingly confirmed a relationship in years.

Keanu has rarely spoken publicly about his relationships throughout his career. Picture: Getty

He and Alexandra, 46, posed together for cameras at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The couple looked smitten as they posed together, seemingly confirming their relationship status.

A witness at the event told Entertainment Tonight: "During the cocktail hour, Keanu was spotted with Alexandra and another female friend catching up and chatting.

"At one point, Alexandra handed a phone to the female friend and asked her to take a photo of the couple.

"They were smiling and having a good time, and immediately after taking the photo, Will Ferrell spotted Keanu and rushed over to say hello, bringing with him a small group that included his wife, Viveca Paulin-Ferrell."

They appeared at an event in LA together last night. Picture: Getty

Keanu suffered tragedy in 1999 when he and girlfriend Jennifer Syme's baby daughter Ava was born premature and stillborn.

In 2001, Jennifer drove her car into a row of parked cars in LA and was killed instantly. She was 28 years old.

Keanu has previously been linked to Amanda De Cadenet, Sandra Bullock and Claire Forlani, but has never made a statement on his relationship.

