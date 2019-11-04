Simon Cowell scraps X Factor All Stars as he launches new talent show to rival Little Mix's series

By Naomi Bartram

The X Factor All Stars has been scrapped as Simon Cowell launches another brand new show.

Simon Cowell announced earlier this year that there was going to be two series’ of The X Factor, with an 'All Stars' version hitting our screens after the celebrity spin off which is currently airing.

But now the music mogul has decided to axe the All Stars series altogether in favour of ‘X Factor: The Band’ which is on the lookout for a new group instead.

Auditions will begin soon and the show will air early next year, meaning it is set to clash with Little Mix's very own BBC talent show ‘The Search’.

Opening up about the impending ratings battle, Simon, 60, revealed he was originally asked to co-produce the Little Mix show.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "I told them the problem was we have a conflict of interest because we are launching X Factor The Band in 2020.

“We were told their show was going to launch in 2021. Then we had the fallout and find out Little Mix were bringing their show forward.

"Was that intentional because we are doing our show? I have no idea. But regardless, it was too much fun not to do this year. I would rather it was us doing it first. It 100% makes it more exciting there being a battle."

Opening up about his new concept, Simon also said he wants to replicate the success of BTS.

"K-Pop is ruling the world," he added. "This is a show to find a band to launch UK-Pop. It's more than winning a record contract, it's starting a new music wave."

Auditions will take place soon at Sony Music in London, with the live finals held at Birmingham Arena the week of the general election in December.

This comes after Little Mix members Perrie Edwards, Jesy Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall launched their own search for the next big all-female, all-male or mixed bands.

Contestants can enter on their own, in pairs or in groups of three or four, and members will be added to and removed from groups throughout the process.

Little Mix said: "We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel.

"As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way.

"We want solo artists to audition as well as groups and every type of genre is welcome too."

The girls will also be mentoring contestants and supporting them with their long list of music contacts including voice coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.